Sydney Sutherland: Arkanas Woman Goes Missing While Jogging

Sydney Sutherland is a 25-year-old Arkansas resident who went missing on August 19 while jogging.

Jackson County authorities announced on August 20 Sutherland’s disappearance, stating she was last seen running near Highway 18 “between Newport and Grubbs” around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Sutherland, sporting blonde hair and brown eyes, stands at 5’3″ tall and weighs 103 lbs., according to the Jackson County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

County officials, accompanied by volunteers, are continuing to search the area, KATV reported. Search dogs with the Arkansas Department of Corrections and a helicopter from the Arkansas State Police have also been issued, the station said.

Meanwhile, state investigators are expected to meet Friday morning with deputies and U.S. Marshals to discuss case findings, WMC-TV added.

Anyone with information pertaining to Sutherland’s disappearance or her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.

Here’s what you need to know about Sydney Sutherland’s disappearance:

1. A UPS Driver Confirmed Sutherland’s Sighting Near County Road 41 on Wednesday Afternoon

Sutherland went to a gym on Wednesday in the city of Jonesboro, Fox16.com reported, citing officials.

Investigators are now looking at the facility’s surveillance video for possible clues, the outlet added.

A UPS driver has also confirmed to authorities that she saw Sutherland jogging near County Road 41 on the evening of August 19, Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said during a Thursday press conference, according to WMC-TV.

2. AT&T Received Several Pings from Sutherland’s Phone in That Area

The sheriff’s office disclosed that AT&T received several pings from Sutherland’s phone in the area of her sighting, Fox16.com reported. Lucas said the 25-year-old had her phone and apple Watch with her, the outlet added.

Law enforcement is currently working toward utilizing potential information from the watch, Fox16.com continued.

Between Sutherland’s sighting and location pings, investigators said they are focusing their search on the loop area that she “normally walked” between County Road 41, 42, 43 and Highway 18, WMC-TV said.

3. Law Enforcement Found Sutherland’s Phone Roughly a Quarter-Mile From her Home

Authorities have since located Sutherland’s cell-phone, WMC-TV reported.

Law officials discovered the cellular device about a quarter-mile from her home and Highway 67, the station added.

4. Sutherland Lives on Highway 18 & Frequently Jogs in the Area, Deputies Say

Sutherland lives with her boyfriend on Highway 18, between Newport and Grubbs, Lucas indicated to Fox16.com.

The sheriff disclosed that there are no signs pointing to any issues between the couple, the outlet reported.

Sutherland, who is also a nurse, takes frequent walks or jogs in the area, according to Fox16.com and the 25-year-old’s Facebook page.

5.The Sheriff’s Office is Warning Against Social Media Rumors Involving a Texas Truck & Two Men

Lucas recently denounced an apparent social media rumor involving Sutherland’s disappearance and two men in a Texas truck, Fox16.com reported.

The sheriff warned that this information does not stem from law enforcement, the outlet said.

Investigators have been in contact with Sutherland’s family, Fox16.com disclosed.

A woman named Summer Sutherland has also been active about the 25-year-old’s disappearance on Facebook.

READ NEXT: Tim Norman: ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Charged in Murder of Nephew Andre Montgomery