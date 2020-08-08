Trump Announces Unemployment Benefits Extension & Other Relief Efforts

Trump announced that he would be extending unemployment benefits through to the end of the year, according to a hastily-announced and assembled press conference he delivered August 7.

Trump also announced multiple other relief efforts, including extending the payroll tax and eviction moratorium as well as providing student loan and student loan interest relief indefinitely.

Unemployment benefits will be extended until the end of the year, adds @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 7, 2020

The announcement came during a press-conference Trump announced via Twitter that would take place in Bedminster, New Jersey. During the press conference, Trump also boasted about job numbers for Hispanics and Black employment and job statistics and continued to use the controversial phrase “China virus.”

Trump Said He Would Extend Unemployment Benefits, Payroll Tax Cuts, Eviction Moratoriums & Student Loan Relief

President Trump Holds a News ConferenceBedminster, NJ 2020-08-07T22:50:32Z

“We must ensure the progress continues,” he said. “My administration has contributed $3 trillion in relief since China allowed the virus to infect the world. My administration continues to work in good faith to reach an agreement with Democrats in Congress that will extend unemployment benefits and provide protection against evictions,” he said, adding that evictions were “not fair” to those unable to pay housing because of coronavirus.

He said the payroll tax cut would be retroactive to July 1, 2020 and would go until the end of the year.

“We’re going to extend unemployment benefits through to the end of the year. So unemployment benefits will be, that’s a big one, will be brought out to the end of the year,” he said, adding that student loan payments and interest would be deferred until further notice. However, Trump did not state how much in benefits would be extended or whether those actions would be taken in executive orders.

“I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need and what we’re talking about is deferring the payroll tax for a period of months until the end of the year,” Trump said.

Congress Has Been Unable To Agree On A Relief Bill

Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states. Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

Despite Congress’ self-imposed deadline of August 7 to agree to another stimulus relief package, both sides were unable to come to an agreement.

Trump released a Twitter message blaming Democratic leaders in Congress for the breakdown in communication and he also blamed them during his press conference, saying that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were blocking progress by trying to add ‘radical left-wing policies.

His comments were backed up by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who tweeted, “Unfortunately, Democrats continue to insist on policies which slow down economic recovery as well as insist on bailing out local/state governments. The federal government can help, but the feds should not bail out state and local governments for years – and in some cases decades – of poor decisions on their part.”

That’s despite the fact that both Democrats and Republicans support Americans receiving more rounds of stimulus checks. Fox reported that Republicans support extending benefits to $200 per week while Pelosi has said Americans will need the $600 per week as the pandemic stretches on.

READ NEXT: The Lincoln Project: Its Founders, Its Ads And Its Impact