California Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 5]

Numerous wildfires in California continue to grow, prompting evacuations in different areas in the state. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on September 5. The first section of this story shows interactive maps for the state and the second section provides updates on specific fires.

Here’s what you need to know:

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps have fires listed that others do not. If you live near a fire, stay tuned to your local media.

A good interactive map to follow is from Inciweb, “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information. Inciweb fires are not always the same as wildfires reported on by Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov.

A interactive fire map is below, provided by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources. A live version is below. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource. The map below is one of the more detailed fire maps for California.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Mapping Support also provides a map of red flag warning areas and current wildfires. They note: “Zoom in, click red area and follow link for official details. See 2 links upper left corner.” This is satellite hotspot data, so it shouldn’t be used for evacuation planning. View the full map here.

Nevada County has a map of California fires below and Red Flag warnings below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can also find a map of shelters near you here. (This is not an evacuation map.)

List of Active Fires in California on September 5, 2020

This alphabetized list was updated for September 5. The information on many of these fires will also include who you can follow for the latest updates.

August Complex Fire (including Hopkins Fire)

This fire complex is in Elk Creek and Stonyford areas in Mendocino County. It was started by lightning on August 17 and is now 305,673 in size according to Inciweb and 23% contained. The fire complex started out as 37 individual fires across the Mendocino National Forest. Many have since been contained or merged.

Inciweb noted the following regarding evacuations and closures (last updated August 21 at 9:44 p.m.):

Inciweb noted on September 5 that the fires include:

The newly added Hopkins Fire (11,089 acres), which is 25 miles northeast of Covelo (most recently added)

The fires are burning in five counties: Glenn County, Mendocino County, Lake County, Tehama County, and Trinity County

As of Saturday late morning, September 5, some evacuations warnings and orders were in place:

Evacuation warning only (not order) for Newville (County Rd 200) from County Road 306 west to the Forest Boundary, and from Tehama County Line south to County Road 200.

Evacuation order for Mendocino National Forest (from Forest Boundary line in Glenn County, west to Mendocino County)



To stay updated on the fire and local evacuations, see these sources:

Apple Fire

This fire is 33,424 acres in size with 95% containment according to Cal Fire’s last update on August 18 (Inciweb’s last update on August 28 had the same information.) It was caused by human activity.

Beach Fire

This fire is south of Mono Lake in Mono County near Highway 120 and Forest Road 1N23. It’s 3,780 acres and 100% contained.

Bell Fire

This fire is in Tuolumne County (Stanislaus National Forest), in the Emigrant Wilderness east of Pinecrest. It was started by lightning and is 31 acres in size, located 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead and 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead as of September 3, the latest Inciweb update.

Inciweb noted:

The Bell Fire is located in a remote area of the Stanislaus National Forest (STF) on the Summit Ranger District in the Emigrant Wilderness between the 8000 to 9000 ft level. The fire is still currently about 31 acres in size, and has grown a quarter acre during recent days. The fire is mostly burning in a large rocky area with sparse fuels and other natural features, like a wet meadow, that are currently limiting fire spread. This fire is located about five miles east of Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, 1.5 miles southeast of Gianelli Trailhead, and 2 miles east of Crabtree Trailhead (as a bird flies). And specifically, the fire area is about a half mile north of Bear Lake and is slightly south of, and adjacent to, a short section of the Lake Valley (#19E21) trail.

Blue Jay Fire (and Wolf Fire)

This fire was started by lightning on July 24 and it’s now 548 acres in size and 15% contained. It’s located 4 miles south of White Wolf Campground and one mile west of Lukens Lake Trail.

Inciweb notes on September 4:

The fire is located within Wilderness 4 miles south of White Wolf campground and 1 mile west of Lukens Lake Trail on the south side of Tioga Road at 9,000 feet in elevation. Fire behavior is burning actively through ground litter on the forest floor and burning in pockets of accumulated dead and down logs with some isolated single tree torching and short-range spotting. The fires are expected to continue creeping and smoldering as they burn through timber litter with an overstory of lodgepole and red fir. The Blue Jay Fire being managed with a confine and contain strategy utilizing minimum impact suppression techniques in the wilderness.

Butte Lightning Complex Fire (Butte Tehama Glenn Lightning Complex Fire)

#ButteTehamaGlennComplex [update] There is a new map for Butte County today. Remember, on the fire perimeters, red lines denote uncontained fire line, black lines mean completed fire line. Notice the large section of black line on the left side of the 1-12 Fire, new today. pic.twitter.com/FNWvzq342l — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 2, 2020

The Butte Lightning Complex Fire includes Tehama and Glenn zone fires. The fire is 2,782 acres and now 80% contained. Eight of the 34 fires still need active staffing with the goal of full suppression.

Current evacuation warnings include an “evacuation warning for the areas west of Skyway from Humbug Summit Road south to Road 210B and all areas west to Thatcher Ridge.”

The fire information line is 530-538-7826.

You can see the zone of evacuation warnings in Butte County on the map here.

Carmel Fire

This fire is south of Carmel in Monterey County near Cachagua Road and Carmel Valley Road. It’s 6,905 acres and now 100% contained.

Coyote Fire

This fire is 143 acres and 20% contained according to Cal Fire’s last update on August 21.

Creek Fire

This looks like the start of the #creekfire near Shaver Lake from one of the cameras. What an accelerated start. Gonna be a bad day up there. Watch this video of the start. pic.twitter.com/LTIRysqsNp — Ken Carter (@eocKen1) September 5, 2020

This fire is 500 acres and 0% contained in Fresno County. It started September 5 northeast of Shaver Lake near Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road.

A temporary evacuation center is in place at Foothill Elementary School.

Evacuation Center for #CreekFire at Foothill Elementary School 29147 Auberry Rd Pratherhttps://t.co/ANNMDjscjV — CEDR Digital Corps (@CEDRdigital) September 5, 2020

As of around noon, evacuations included all of Huntington Lake, but stay tuned to local sources as evacuation details can change quickly.

Updates:

CZU Lightning Complex Fire (including Warnella Fire)

This fire complex includes fires in various locations across San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties. It totals 86,509 acres and is 61% contained. Cal Fire is providing updates.

See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here. The information page is also embedded below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As of 8:23 a.m. on September 5, Cal Fire noted that in Santa Cruz County, Boulder Creek and Bonny Doon regions’ evacuation orders were reduced to warnings for residents and those regions are being repopulated.

The community of Pineridge remains under an evacuation order.

In San Mateo County, evacuation orders have been reduced to evacuation warnings in areas of southern San Mateo County (Zones: SMC-18B, SMC-24B, and SMC-55.)

Updates:

You can find updates on CalFire’s Twitter.

View the most current evacuation information for Santa Cruz County here.

See the current evacuation information for San Mateo County and Santa Cruz County, including a map, here.

Dolan Fire

This fire is in Monterey County in Ventana Wilderness near Dolan Road and Highway 1. The size is currently 31,901 acres and containment is 40%. It’s six miles north of Lime Kiln State Park and 10 miles south of Big Sur.

See a map and more details here.

See a map of all the fires in Monterey County below or here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dome Fire

This fire started August 15 and now it’s 43,273 acres in size and 95% contained, per Inciweb as of the last update on August 22. It’s at the Mojave National Preserve and was caused by lightning.

Feather Fire

This fire is northwest of Howland Flat in Sierra County. The fire’s current status isn’t clear, but it’s listed as active on Cal Fire (last updated August 13.)

Hills Fire

This fire in Fresno County is near Highway 33 and Sutter Avenue. It’s 2,121 acres and 100% contained. Stay updated at Cal Fire Fresno.

Hobo Fire

This fire is 412 acres and 35% contained as of September 5 at 10:29 a.m., according to Inciweb. It’s north of Helena near Barney Gulch and is burning in steep, rugged terrain.

Inciweb noted: “The fire movement is north and flanking the County Road and the same movement and direction up on the ridgeline. All fire activity is within the planned direct and indirect handlines and hose lays. Snags are beginning to fall after the fire passage, leading to roll out and potential slop overs. Inversions have trapped smoke in the fire area decreasing visibility for air operations.”

You can find emergency updates on Trinity County’s page here.

Hull Fire

This fire is in Mendocino County near Forest Route 1N02, north of Hull Mountain. It was caused by lightning and is about 3,500 acres in size as of August 25, the last update from Inciweb. It’s four miles north of Lake Pillsbury, but the incident is no longer being updated because it’s now considered part of the August Complex Fire.

Lake Fire

The sky here tonight, with all the overcast from the #LakeFire, thankfully at 90% contained the last I checked, the red in the sky tonight makes it looks like everything is on fire off to the west of where I live, as seen in the photo below. pic.twitter.com/cRiQ5QnhKF — Michael Mann Ⓥ (@michaelmannspc) September 2, 2020

This fire is southwest of Lake Hughes near Lake Hughes Road and Prospect Road. The cause is under investigation. It’s 31,089 acres and 95% contained in Los Angeles County as of August 31. It started August 12.

Inciweb noted: “Containment of the Lake Fire has increased to 90% due to the good work of firefighters over the past 24 hours. It has been burning in 100 year-old fuels consisting of Big Cone Douglas Fir, Oak, and Gray Pine. The fire is holding northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138 in steep and rugged terrain. Control lines have been completed all around the fire’s perimeter. Firefighters are now patrolling the fire line to ensure that all lines continue to hold and that there is no heat near the fire’s perimeter.”

The fire has been transitioned by to local control.

Moraine Fire

This fire started on August 21 in Tulare County near the south of Palmer Peak, east of Avalanche Pass Trail on the north side of Moraine Creek. It’s 315 acres and 50% contained as of the last update on September 4 at 5:17 p.m.

Inciweb noted:

The Moraine Fire was discovered on August 21 after substantial lightning occurred over the area. It is located within the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness. The fire is creeping and smoldering with some group tree torching through large dead and down ground fuels and continuing to burn in areas with standing dead trees. The park is using a confine and contain suppression strategy utilizing natural rock features, existing trails, and other natural barriers as containment lines. This limits exposure to firefighters and minimizes impacts in the wilderness. Smoke will be visible from high country vistas and in the local area of the fire. Smoke from regional wildfires in the state of California may affect visibility over the area. The park is working with the local air quality districts.

LNU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is near Putah Creek Bridge and Beressa Knoxville Road. It’s a combination of fires with 89% containment, totaling about 375,209 acres in five counties, including Napa, Sonoma, Yolo, and Solano as of September 5 at 8:24 a.m.

This complex includes the Walbridge Fire (merged with Stewarts), Meyers Fire, and Hennessey Fire.

Many repopulated areas are still in evacuation warnings. There are numerous evacuation warnings and just a few current evacuation orders, including Berryessa-Knoxville Road to the Napa/Lake County line, not including Eastside Road, as of the morning of September 5.

Sonoma County Evacuations and updates:

Sonoma County is sharing the following map with evacuation updates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sonoma County’s emergency page is here and evacuation orders are being updated here.

Napa County

Napa County provides a satellite map of the fire here. An evacuation map is here or below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

See Napa County’s road closure map here.

Solano County

You can see Solano County’s map here or below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Areas shaded yellow are evacuation warnings and areas shaded red are evacuation orders.

Yolo County

If you’re in Yolo County, you can get updates here, along with seeing the latest map, which is also below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can know your zone for evacuation updates here.

How to stay updated on this fire:

North Complex Fire

This fire started on August 17 near Fleming Sheep Camp on Mt. Hough Ranger District in Plumas National Forest, Cal Fire reported. As of September 5 at 12:48 p.m., it was 37,261 acres and 42% contained according to Inciweb.

It includes the Bear and Claremont fires.

Follow These Sources for Breaking Updates:

Placer Fire

This fire is in San Luis Obispo County and is west of La Panza Station 41, east of Santa Margarita. It’s 53 acres and 80% contained.

R-8 Pinecone Fire

This fire is in Lassen County, west of Termo, near Highway 395 and Termo Grasshopper Road. It’s now 100% contained but still listed as active by Cal Fire.

Ranch 2 Fire

This fire is in Los Angeles County, north of San Gabriel Canyon Road and Ranch Road in San Gabriel Canyon. It’s 4,237 acres and 96% contained. This was Inciweb’s final fire size report. The cause was human, suspected arson.

Rattlesnake Fire

This fire is in Tulare County and burning in Sequoia Kings Canyon National PArks Wilderness in the Rattlesnake drainage. It was discovered August 16 after lightning in the area and some nearby areas are temporarily closed. The fire is 230 acres in size.

Inciweb noted:

The Rattlesnake Fire was discovered on August 16 after substantial lightning occurred over the area. It is located within Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness in the Rattlesnake drainage on the north side of the creek. The fire is burning in steep inaccessible terrain with sparse ground fuels and pockets of dead and down trees. The park is using a confine and contain suppression strategy utilizing natural rock features, existing trails, and other natural barriers as containment lines. This limits exposure to firefighters and minimizes impacts in the wilderness. An area closure is in effect.

Red Salmon Complex Fire

This fire is in Humboldt County near Salmon Mountain and 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek. It started July 27 by lightning. According to Inciweb, the fire is 37,638 acres and 19% contained as of September 5 at 8:24 a.m.

The fire information line is 530-316-1042.

River Fire

This fire is east of Salinas near Pine Canyon Road and River Road. It’s 48,088 acres and 100% contained in Monterey County.

SCU Lightning Complex Fire

This fire is in multiple locations throughout Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County. The complex accounts for multiple fires totaling 396,624 acres and 10% containment.

Here’s an online evacuation map for the fire:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Santa Clara County, all evacuation orders were lifted.

Updates:

The public information line for these fires is 669-247-7431.

Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit

Sheep Fire

This fire started August 22 and was 29,570 acres as of September 5 at 10:22 a.m. It’s 80% contained in Plumas County southwest of Susanville, near Gold Run Road.

SHF Lightning Fires 2020

Inciweb has grouped these together. Many are out, and a 15-acre fire has been 100% contained and is almost out. These are from lightning storms and are listed on Inciweb’s map.

Slink Fire

This fire started August 26 and the cause is under investigation. It’s in Mono County west of Coleville near Slinkard Valley. It’s 18,665 acres and 15% contained as of September 6 at 1:19 p.m., according to Inciweb.

On September 5, Inciweb noted:

Yesterday, fire personnel experienced extreme fire behavior with crowning and spotting. The fire continued to spread to the north and west. Additional resources were deployed to these areas. Fire managers expect the fire to continue to make uphill runs in the Silver King Creek drainage. The west side of the fire burned past Mineral Mountain towards the south. The northwest side of the fire is approaching the east fork of the Caron River. Firefighters are working to improve lines in the southern part of the fire to minimize effects to the Marine Corps Training Center and the Incident Management Team is working closely with the Marine Corps on scouting the training grounds south of the fire for potential contingency lines. A Closure Order has been put in place by the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest for the Slink Fire. The Order can be found by going to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices/?aid=61374. We ask the public to please stay out of the area for their safety as well as the safety of the fire personnel. Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management issued a Closure Order for the fire area, for information please go to: https://www.blm.gov/press-release/blm-temporarily-closes-public-lands-support-slink-fire-suppression-efforts.

SQF Complex Fire (Including Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire)

This fire was caused by lightning. It’s 55,961 acres in size and 1% contained as of September 5 at 10:43 a.m. It’s 25 miles north of Kernville, California.

Inciweb noted:

California recently experienced 12,000 lightning strikes, resulting in 560 new fires. Firefighting resources are stretched to the limits. Crews, engines, dozers, water tenders, air tankers and helicopters are all working existing fires or on mandatory rest. We have approximately 5,000 USFS personnel available for incidents in the State. Additionally, approximately 13,300 firefighters – across all agencies – out of approximately 22,400 firefighters across the United States, are currently assisting California fires. The SQF Complex, encompassing the Castle and Shotgun fires, were reported on August 24, 2020. Initial attack of these fire was a top priority but we cannot fight every fire the same way and will prioritize firefighting resources to protect life first and then property and infrastructure.

Tehama/Glenn Zones of the Butte/Tehama/Glenn Lightning Complex Fire (Including Elkhorn) (aka TGU Lightning Complex Fire)

The Tehama and Glenn Zones of the fire complex are 65,559 acres and 47% contained, according to Cal Fire. These include the Elkhorn Fire and the Ivory/Doe fire.

Google Maps has a map of the fire here.

Updates:

You can sign up for alerts from Tehama County here.

Enroll in Glenn County alerts here.

Cal Fire page

Information line: 530-526-7625

W-5 Cold Springs Fire

This fire is in Lassen County west of Cold Spring Mountain near Cold Spring Road. It is 84,817 acres and 94% contained as of September 5 at 8:45 a.m.

Inciweb noted:

The fire remains active in Tuledad Valley as large islands slowly continue to burn. Crews are conducting fire suppression repair and preparing to transition the incident to a Type 3 organization on Monday. Demobilization of excess resources is occurring with most resources expected to be released over the weekend. While life and property threats have mostly abated, the steep, rugged terrain in conjunction with the hot weather remains a concern for fire personnel. Incident has no reported injuries to date. The threat of fire spread beyond the existing fire perimeter is minimal. Fire behavior Smoke from the interior will continue to be observed. While firefighters make the final push towards full containment of the W-5 Cold Springs Fire, they are performing fire suppression repair.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates