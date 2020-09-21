COVID-19 Stimulus Check: How Much Would You Get From the Bipartisan Bill?

A new stimulus proposal could provide another $1,200 to Americans in 2020, after months of stalled negotiations on Capital Hill between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. The proposal, which came from members of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, would provide the American economy with approximately $1.5 trillion in funding, including another round of stimulus checks. You can read an online version of the proposal here.

A group of Democrat lawmakers quickly denounced the proposal. In a statement released by the House Committee on Appropriations, the lawmakers said the new proposal “falls short of what is needed to save lives and boost the economy.” The statement continued, “Unfortunately, today’s proposal retreats from these critical policies and fails to respond to additional issues that have emerged since May. When it comes to bolstering the public health system, supporting state and local governments, and assisting struggling families, the Problem Solvers’ proposal leaves too many needs unmet.”

Trump has since signaled his support for this bipartisan effort. It’s possible support for the plan could increase in the weeks to come.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Problem Solver’s Caucus Proposal Would Provide Stimulus Checks, Funding for SNAP & WIC, & More

Pelosi says "just go read my statement" when asked specifically what she doesn't like about the Problem Solver's Caucus plan on stimulus. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) September 18, 2020

The Problem Solver’s Caucus stimulus plan would provide $1,200 to all eligible Americans, as well as an additional $500 for each child and dependent adult. The plan does not provide specifications regarding who would be eligible for this round. It’s possible that the eligibility would match eligibility requirements for the CARES Act from March, as many proposals have since emulated that first round of checks.

Here are some other forms of relief this bill would provide to the American people:

Student loan forbearance through December 31, 2020

$10 billion towards SNAP funding through July 2021

$1 billion towards WIC funding through March 2021

$25 billion towards rental assistance and rent stabilization programs through January 2021

This Bipartisan Plan Would Also Provide $120 Billion in Unemployment Funding

The Problem Solver’s Caucus laid out a plan to inject $120 billion towards unemployment relief and funding in the next several months. The money would be spread out across these measures:

Providing the unemployed $450/week for an eight week transitional period

That transitional period would be followed by $600/week, and up to (but not exceeding) 100% of a previous wage

In response to the blanket refusal by Democrat leaders to consider this plan, some of the members who worked together to form the proposal displayed their outrage and frustration. Rep. Max Rose, a freshman Democrat in Congress and a member of the Problem Solver’s Caucus, talked to CNN about his own frustration.

“You saw all the reasons why people hate politics,” Rose said. “Because they are rejecting a bold bipartisan measure outright and insinuating things are not in there when they actually are and just continuing to kick the can down the road over and over and over again. … It’s deeply frustrating.” Rose added, “It’s a charade. … It’s stupid.”

