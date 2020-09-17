Extra Unemployment Benefits: You Could Get $450 Under New Bipartisan Bill

A bipartisan group of U.S. House members is pushing for $450 per week in extra federal unemployment benefits under its newly proposed coronavirus relief package.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, which consists of 25 House Democrats and 25 House Republicans, unveiled its roughly $1.5 trillion package, dubbed “March to Common Ground,” on Tuesday, September 15.

The bill calls for up to $2 trillion in additional aid to the economy, re-purposing $130 billion from previous legislation, and serves as a last-ditch effort to push lawmakers into reaching a decision before the election, stating:

Having seen no progress on a new COVID-19 relief package in four months, and in recognition of Americans’ increasing suffering, the Problem Solvers Caucus (PSC) has developed a comprehensive, bipartisan framework to meet the nation’s needs for the next 6-12 months, that can pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by the President.

The March to Common Ground also aims to pay Americans $450 per week in extra federal unemployment benefits for eight weeks, according to the bill.

Currently, roughly half of Americans receiving unemployment benefits are tapping into the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the U.S. Department of Labor previously reported.

Because the program is slated to expire at the end of the year, CNBC reported, aid for millions of “vulnerable” workers could potentially be jeopardized.

Unless Congress can agree upon a new stimulus package before the benefits expire on December 31, only workers who would typically qualify for traditional unemployment will “continue to receive aid in the new year,” CNBC indicated.

Here’s what you need to know about the March for Common Ground and extra unemployment benefits.

Under MCG, Extra Unemployment Would Run From Mid-October Through January 2021

The bipartisan bill emphasizes the importance of providing “support” to laid-off and furloughed workers while still keeping an incentive to return to the work force, stating:

The covid-19 virus has caused significant damage to the US and world economy, resulting in lay-offs, furloughs, and an impediment to returning to work. Americans who’ve been displaced from their jobs due to covid-19 need federal support to pay their bills and put food on the table for their families until they can get back to work. It’s important to provide such support without a corresponding economic incentive to remain unemployed.

The PSC suggests paying unemployed Americans $450 per week for an 8-week “transition period,” and then up to $600 per week to replace lost wages for five weeks after that.

The 13-week timeline is slated from mid-October through January 2021.

While the Bill Received Backlash From Top Democrats, Pelosi Vowed to Pass Legislation Before the Election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assured on Tuesday that her chamber would not leave for the November elections before agreeing upon another round of coronavirus relief, according to CNBC.

The California Democrat’s comments come at a time when “centrist Democrats” are growing “increasingly frustrated” with their leader as she continues to remain inflexible on negotiations for another stimulus package between the White House and Senate Republican leaders, The New York Times reported.

“We have to stay here until we have a bill,” Pelosi told lawmakers during a conference call on Tuesday morning, September 15, the newspaper said, citing two people “familiar with the remarks.”

PSC Seeks to Find a Common Ground on Many ‘Key Issues Facing the Nation’

The congressional Caucus was created in 2017 and is comprised of an “independent member-driven group” divided between Democrats and Republicans, according to its website.

Co-Chaired by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY), the 50-member groups strives to find a “common ground” on “key issues facing the nation,” including infrastructure, criminal justice reform, guns and school safety and health care.

Its “About” section states:

the Caucus’ aim is to create a durable bloc that champions ideas that appeal to a broad spectrum of the American people. It is a group united in the idea that there are commonsense solutions to many of the country’s toughest challenges. Only when we work together as Americans can we successfully break through the gridlock of today’s politics.

The March for Common Ground’s framework was approved for endorsement by over 75% of the PSC membership, according to an online version of the proposal.

