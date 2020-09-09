Extra Unemployment Benefits for COVID-19: 13 Million May Not Get 2021 Aid

As the deadline for a new coronavirus stimulus package looms, millions of Americans are at-risk of losing their unemployment benefits come next year.

Roughly half of the workers receiving unemployment benefits are currently tapping into the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor. PUA, created under the spring CARES Act, offers up to 39 weeks of aid for those who would not typically qualify for “regular unemployment compensation,” including freelance, part-time and self-employed workers, the Department previously stated.

Because the program is slated to expire at the end of the year, CNBC reported, aid for millions of “vulnerable” workers could potentially be jeopardized.

Howard University Professor William Spriggs recently told the outlet that the pandemic assistance offers coverage for groups that are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, “including Black workers who are overrepresented in self-employed, contract or part-time roles.”

“The share of workers getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance clearly points to the gap in the regular state programs that ignore workers and a number of low-wage industries,” Spriggs expressed to CNBC.

“It shows we could and can devise access to programs to insure low-wage workers,” he added.

Unless Congress can agree upon a new stimulus package before its deadline next month, only workers who would typically qualify for traditional unemployment will “continue to receive aid in the new year,” CNBC indicated.

Here’s what you need to know:

In Mid-August, 13.5 Million Workers Were Collecting Unemployment Through PUA

According to the Department of Labor news release, roughly 29 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in mid-August — 13.5 million of which were collecting aid through PUA.

The Department wrote:

The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending August 15 was 29,224,546, an increase of 2,195,835 from the previous week. There were 1,639,622 persons claiming benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2019.

The release added that 49 states that week reported 13,570,327 workers claiming aid from PUA.

The tallies were a “sharp increase from the 10.9 million people collecting PUA the week prior,” CNBC reported.

Congress Has Until October to Decide on a New Stimulus Package

While the U.S. House of Representatives remains on a break until September 14, the Senate returned on September 8 to unveil its proposed “skinny” relief bill, Heavy previously reported.

The trimmed-down package targets “health care, education, and economic issues,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Heavy indicated, citing Nexstar Media Wire.

The Senate leader expressed the possibility for a vote “as soon as this week,” Heavy reported.

“Congress’ next break is in October to prepare for the election, meaning they have just a few weeks to reach an agreement on the details of a stimulus package for the American people,” Heavy previously stated.

