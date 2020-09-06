How to Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online Without Cable

Following the success of the immensely popular and critically acclaimed Power, Starz is launching the sequel series, Power Book II: Ghost on Sunday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Power Book II: Ghost on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via the Amazon Starz Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Starz channel, you can then watch Power Book II: Ghost either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Power Book II: Ghost live or on-demand on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Starz add-on:

Once signed up for Hulu and the Starz add-on, you can watch Power Book II: Ghost live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Preview

Power Book II: Ghost | Official Trailer | STARZThe legacy lives on. Power Book II: Ghost premieres September 6 on STARZ. #PowerGhost #PowerNeverEnds #PowerTV Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel for more Power: http://bit.ly/1kalhP0 Get your special offer of the STARZ app: https://starz.tv/32s4aGT Like Power Book II: Ghost on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Zfs6gw Follow Power Book II: Ghost on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ghoststarz Follow Power Book II: Ghost on Instagram: https://bit.ly/2CkNB6P Like STARZ on Facebook: http://starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: http://starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram: http://starz.tv/STARZInstagramYT Visit STARZ on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1mkHKgZ 2020-08-04T13:00:09Z

This sequel series picks up shortly after the explosive finale of its predecessor. Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is grappling with a new world order: his father is dead and his mother, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), is facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance.

Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson). With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige), that’s been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

The character descriptions are as follows:

Tariq St. Patrick: Now a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him, Tariq St. Patrick would be

the embodiment of his father’s dreams, if not for the double life he’s living. With his mother in jail for the murder he committed, Tariq finds himself pulled between college life and paying for Tasha’s legal representation by starting his own branch of the family business.

Tasha St. Patrick: Once fierce and fashionable, Tasha Green St. Patrick has fallen far from her penthouse life as a drug dealer’s wife. Imprisoned for the murder of her husband, which she didn’t commit, Tasha is faced with proving her innocence while protecting the identity of the true culprit. Life inside will call upon all of her resources and resilience to survive, further complicated by the fact that her mounting legal fees are forcing her son down the exact path she’s sacrificed everything to save him from.

Monet Stewart Tejada: Street smart and ruthless, Monet Stewart Tejada runs her family the same way she runs her business —

with an iron fist. Her husband, Lorenzo may be in jail for murder but that does not stop Monet from maintaining the power that comes with the family name, Tejada. With each one of her kids with a role to play, Monet has a system that has kept territory stable and the money flowing in. But as this system begins to crumble, it’s up to Monet to do what she does best — adapt and maintain order.

Power Book II: Ghost | Teaser | STARZWhen one chapter ends, another begins. Power Book II: Ghost premieres this September on STARZ. #PowerBook2 #PowerNeverEnds #PowerTV Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel for more Power: http://bit.ly/1kalhP0 Get your special offer of the STARZ app: https://starz.tv/32s4aGT Like Power Book II: Ghost on Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Zfs6gw Follow Power Book II: Ghost on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ghoststarz Follow Power Book II: Ghost on Instagram: https://bit.ly/2CkNB6P Like STARZ on Facebook: http://starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: http://starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram: http://starz.tv/STARZInstagramYT Visit STARZ on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1mkHKgZ 2020-07-14T22:02:15Z

Cooper Saxe: As the last man standing in the Eastern District, Cooper Saxe has failed up once again, this time to U.S. Attorney. While the position demands a respect that Saxe believes he’s owed, he quickly learns that there’s always someone more powerful, and his ambition drags him right back into the world of the St. Patricks once again.

Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo): Charismatic, goofy, and loyal as they come, Brayden Weston is privilege personified, which proves invaluable when he’s reunited with his former roommate, Tariq, at Stansfield. Eager to re-ignite their high school drug business, Brayden leverages all of his advantage to expand his role in the game, but as the reality of the drug world gets increasingly closer to home, will Brayden be ready for the danger that comes alongside the rush?

Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd): As the only daughter of a doctor and a lawyer, raised on Striver’s Row, Lauren is at Stansfield University to churn out A’s and maintain a top spot in her class. What she doesn’t anticipate is meeting Tariq St. Patrick, who not only challenges her in the classroom but piques her interest outside of it. Lauren is positioned to succeed at Stansfield and beyond, but will her budding romance with Tariq distract her from her prescribed course?

Davis MacLean: Brilliant, ethically challenged, and with a few secrets of his own, Davis MacLean is a sharp, highly

motivated defense attorney, drawn into the St. Patricks’ sphere on multiple axes. In a world riddled with murder and drugs, the only thing he’s really addicted to is winning.

Power Book II: Ghost airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

