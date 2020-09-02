WATCH: Trump Says Soup Cans Are Being Weaponized During Protests

Some dubbed President Donald Trump the “Soup Nazi”–a reference to a famous “Seinfeld” episode–after he said cans of soups were being weaponized during protests. Trump originally made the comments while meeting the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in July, according to Second Nexus. The clip resurfaced after Trump’s interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

The video started to go viral on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after it was shared by netizen Acyn Torabi, who has a Twitter following of more than 85,000 people. The one-minute video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times. It also led to “Soup Nazi” to become a top-trending topic on Twitter.

Trump Says Cans of Soup Are Worse Than Bricks

Trump claimed “anarchists” were throwing soup, arguing they were more dangerous than bricks because they were easier to throw and if they were caught with the item, they could play innocent.

“And you have people coming over with bags of soup — big bags of soup. And they lay it on the ground, and the anarchists take it and they start throwing it at our cops, at our police,” Trump said. “And if it hits you, that’s worse than a brick because that’s got force. It’s the perfect size. It’s, like, made perfect.”

He continued: “And when they get caught, they say, ‘No, this is just soup for my family.’ And then the media says, ‘This is just soup. These people are very, very innocent. They’re innocent people. These are just protesters. Isn’t it wonderful to allow protesting?'”

