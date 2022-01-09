49ers vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The San Francisco 49ers (9-7) face a must-win scenario against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) on Sunday.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Rams online, with the options depending on where you live:

49ers vs Rams Preview

San Francisco must beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to make the NFC playoffs.

The 49ers control their own destiny on Sunday with a win. The New Orleans Saints (8-8) have a shot at the playoffs if the 49ers don’t take care of business.

Though 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance impressed last week, the team plans to start Jimmy Garoppolo. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that Garoppolo, who is “still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb” will start “sources say.”

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, is expected to start vs the #Rams, sources say. SF did not activate another QB, and players who saw him throw in practice said he looked normal. Trey Lance took practice reps & will be ready if needed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

49ers Kyle Shanahan knew for a while who he wanted to start per NBC’s Jennifer Lee Chan.

“I know what we are doing, I just don’t want to tell you right now,” Shanahan said on Jan. 7.

“I know what we are doing, I just don’t want to tell you right now.” – Shanahan on if Garoppplo will start on Sunday. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 7, 2022

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will look to turn things around on Sunday after back-to-back weeks of more interceptions than touchdowns. He threw five interceptions in those games.

Head coach Sean McVay believes Stafford will get back on track in time for the postseason.

“I think there are some things that we need to get better at,” McVay said on Jan. 2 per USA Today’s Touchdown Wire. “And he would be the first person to tell you that. I thought he was at his best when his best was required. We talk about competitive greatness all the time, and there are a few things about that. Are we giving him clarity to what we’re really looking for in certain instances? But, he’s just a mentally-tough guy. And that’s just what you want from your quarterback. Those will be things we’ll learn from. [I] don’t know if you’ve talked to him yet, but when you talk to him, he’ll be the first one to take ownership. I love this guy so much. I feel I can certainly help him in putting him in some better spots, but when we had to have it, and the defense made a stop, he made big throw after big throw in clutch situations. That’s what the great players do.”

Last time the Rams and 49ers met, the Stafford threw two interceptions in a 31-10 loss on Nov. 15. The 49ers also got solid play from Garoppolo in that game with 15-19 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams need a win Sunday to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs but could still receive with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to Carolina.