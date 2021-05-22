Adrian Kickback TikTok Video Trend, Party Explained [WATCH]

What is the TikTok Adrian Kickback video, party, and trend? Adrian’s kickback has gone viral, and it appears to promise quite a good time on a Florida beach. However, it’s also a song by Adrian Hour, an Argentinian DJ and music producer.

First, what is the Adrian’s Kickback trend on TikTok? It started as a song, but now there’s supposedly a party planned in that name in Huntington Beach, California. Some people also create groove music videos on TikTok to the song. Others are determined to get to Huntington Beach.

huntington beach tomorrow after adrian’s kickback 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IsRnGqYKvY — mari is SOUR ❀ (@P1SCESBBYY) May 21, 2021

The recent beach party furor stems from a video that was posted on May 19, 2021, by the TikTok page adrian.lopez517, Adrian Lopez. The caption says, “pop out n celebrate my bday‼️‼️‼️ #partynextdoor #turnitup #SpotlightAPI #beach #projectx #function.”

According to EnStarz, the Adrian’s Kickback song is “a song featuring funk music from the DJ acknowledgments. The song released in February 2017 by Toolroom Publishing was licensed to Kontor New Media Musicm, Concord Music Publisjong, and CMMRA.” The site added, “Producer Adrian Hour and Argentinian DJ released Kickback on SNOE.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Adrian Kickback Location is Huntington Beach, California, According to the TikTok Video

The video contains scenes of people partying at night with cell phones held high in a fun dancing scene. It says that the Adrian Kickback party location will take place at Huntington Beach at the firepits. It will be on May 22, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. “BYOE!! Repost!!” the video caption says.

It also says, ‘Slide tru this Saturday we finna turn up!!”

But who is Adrian? The video sparked a trend on TikTok where people claim they are Adrian, but the original user has also posted another video claiming he really is Adrian. “Adrian’s ‘kickback; lookin a lil tempting lol,” the caption says. The TikTok user’s name is Adrian Lopez.

But the Adrian’s Kickback song artist is Adrian Hour. You can see his website here. It reads,

When talking about South American electronic music artists, there is one that leads the pack: his name is Adrian Hour, from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Having been producing music from an early age, Adrian is now taking the world stage by storm with a run of stand-out releases on some of the world’s leading underground labels. From the Ibiza Terrace anthem of ‘That’s It’ on Knee Deep in Sound, to the forward-thinking melodic offering of ‘Love Something’ on Toolroom, Adrian’s music creates a whirlwind of hype and hysteria. It’s no surprise that his music is the mainstay in playlists by some of the most prestigious artists on the scene including Carl Cox, Hot Since 82, Richie Hawtin, Solomun, Mark Knight, Dubfire, Nic Fanciulli, Joris Voorn, Paco Osuna, Sasha, Adam Beyer, Kolsch and many more…

The caption with the second Adrian Lopez video reads, “#duet with grivrz y’all wanna know who Adrian is, HERE YALL GO ‼️🙏🏽🙏🏽 POP OUT WE FINNA GO UP‼️🚨 @callme.dezuno #adrianskickback #party #beach.” Watch:

The Adrian’s Kickback song’s YouTube caption reads,

SNOE is back with one last huge release from Argentinian DJ and producer Adrian Hour before the New Year sets in. After his very successful remix for Beth Lydi’s “Jump The Couch” which was played by artists such as Sasha, Mark Knight and Dave Seamen, Adrian Hour returns to SNOE with “Kickback”. The original track is nothing short but a groove monster. A skillfully crafted track building up to a massive momentum exploding in the power of drums and synths, mixing a euphoric atmosphere with the darkness of the clubs, all ready to set the dance floors on fire. Labelbosses Andreas Henneberg & Beth Lydi were not able to keep their hands off this one and got together to do a remix again. They are both considered to be bassline freaks, and this shines through as the dominating strength in the remix, funking the whole thing up a bit while keeping the original power. After his hard-hitting releases on SNOE, Compact Grey joined in on the “Kickback” fun and did his own interpretation of the track. In true style it rolls and bounces with perky percussions as the frame for original elements. There is no holding back when this track gets started. With this EP there is only one way moving, and that is forward in pure tech house bliss. Enjoy SNOE nr. 17!

The Hashtag Adrian’s Kickback has Gone Viral

Many people on TikTok are using the hashtag Adrian’s Kickback to share content on the upcoming bash.

The #adrianskickback has had over 54 million views on TikTok.

Lots of people are dying to go.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

how i’m sleeping the night before adrian’s kick back pic.twitter.com/RwyHzRuXwi — m ¨̮ (@mollselizabetht) May 21, 2021

"oh you thought you were going to Adrian's kickback?" pic.twitter.com/r6LqeoVd2o — dyl 🔱 (@DylanThaRuler) May 21, 2021