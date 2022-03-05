‘After Yang’ Streaming: How to Watch Movie Online for Free

The latest drama film coming to TV is “After Yang,” premiering Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “After Yang” streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “After Yang” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “After Yang” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “After Yang” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

‘After Yang’ Preview





Play



Video

“After Yang” is a futuristic drama where robots help people with their everyday lives. But what happens when one stops working?

The Showtime press release teases:

In a society where robots function as live-in babysitters, a young girl’s beloved machine-companion suddenly becomes unresponsive. As her father searches for a way to repair it, however, he finds that his relationships with his wife and daughter are in need of repair as well.

The film stars Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarita Choudhury, Clifton Collins Jr. and Brett Dier.

The film is based on Alexander Weinstein’s novel “Saying Goodbye to Yang.” Reviewers have said it is a brilliant treatise on emptiness, longing, grief and loneliness.

“The slight story unfurls with precision, slowly unrolling in way that allows the emotion of the scenes to creep in. It’s like watching a butterfly land on your fingertips, briefly, and then flutter away, leaving traces of itself on your hand,” wrote The Observer’s Emily Zemler.

Katie Walsh of the Tribune News Service wrote, “‘After Yang’ is a uniquely contemplative exploration of grief and loss, and how memory moves through us over time and generations…a beautifully optimistic perspective on artificial intelligence.”

Autostraddle’s Drew Gregory wrote, “This is one of the rare movies to ever make me feel the way I felt as a kid reading good sci-fi. There’s so much creativity in this film’s world and its ideas and yet that never rivals its attention to character.”

“As a collection of images and moods, all gently nudging at that central question of what defines a person, it’s gravely hypnotic,” wrote Polygon’s Tasha Robinson.

In an interview with Uproxx, writer Mike Ryan told Farrell that he’s “never seen anything quite like ‘After Yang,'” and that it “crept up” on him, to which Farrell agreed.

“That’s lovely to hear you say that, because I just think [director Kogonada is] one of the most stealthily kind of emotional filmmakers that I’ve ever worked with. Because when I read the script, again, it’s not histrionic. There are no major moments, per se. It doesn’t say anyone’s crying or screaming or any of that. And all that stuff holds true when you see the film,” said Farrell, adding, “And yet you’re not the first person say that it crept up on them, and all of a sudden people felt that they were sobbing and crying and they had no idea really why.”

“After Yang” premieres Friday, March 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.