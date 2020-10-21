Ajax vs Liverpool TV USA: Where to Watch Champions League

Liverpool and Ajax will open their Champions League campaigns when they meet in Group D action at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised in Spanish on TUDNxtra. But if you don’t have cable or you would rather watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every 2020-21 Champions League match live on CBS All-Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch Ajax vs Liverpool live in the US:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all CBS content (both your local CBS channel and CBS All-Access) on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch Ajax vs Liverpool live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Ajax vs Liverpool live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, TUDNxtra, UniMas, Galavision and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Those channels are available in the main package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ajax vs Liverpool live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Preview

The Reds haven’t secured a victory in any competition since they bested Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield in Premier League play on Sept. 28.

The Gunners took their revenge three days later, eliminating Liverpool from the EFL Cup on penalties in the fifth round following a scoreless draw. Three days after that, the Reds suffered their worst league defeat in 57 years, falling to Aston Villa 7-2 on the road; they lost to Tottenham by the same score in 1963.

On Oct. 17, Liverpool had a rebound victory in their sights before conceding an 81st-minute equalizer to Everton, again on the road, and settling for a 2-2 draw to bring their Premier League total to 10 points across five matches, good for third on the table.

“I thought the performance was really good, especially the reaction from the previous game,” Reds midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson said, according to the club’s official website. “We’re really happy about the performance level and the intensity that we showed.”

En route to the point, Liverpool lost Virgil van Dijk for the foreseeable future. The star defender suffered a torn ACL during a controversial challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“It’s a big blow for us. For him personally, obviously. But for us as a team, a massive blow,” Henderson said, per the club site.

“I’m just gutted for him. So, it’s been a tough couple of days, I spoke to him yesterday. And yeah, it’s a difficult moment, but that’s when you need to be there for each other.”

He added: “You’ve got to use times like this to be stronger and to be even more together than we already are. And use it as a positive in some way — I know it sounds ridiculous at the moment, but that’s what you need to try to do. We need to try to look forward and try to help us in the next however many months Virgil will be out for.”

Ajax sit in second on the Eredivisie table with four victories and a defeat. They recovered from their first and only defeat in any competition — a 1-0 road loss against FC Groningen on Oct. 4 — by pounding SC Heerenveen 5-1 at home on Sunday.

They’ll be without a star of their own on Wednesday, as manager Erik ten Hag declared 20-year-old Brazilian striker Antony was “not fit” for the match, according to Reuters.

“But it should not affect us because we had already anticipated there would be games where we would not be able to use him, or where we would have to change the team around,” ten Hag said, per Reuters, “and we have ensured that when one player falls away there is another to take his place.”