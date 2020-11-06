WATCH: Anderson Cooper Calls President Trump an ‘Obese Turtle’ on CNN

CNN’s Anderson Cooper, in a post-election broadcast, referred to President Donald Trump as an “obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.”

“That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over. But he just hasn’t accepted it, and he wants to take everyone down with him, including this country,” said Cooper, speaking after the president held a press conference from the White House to declare that he believed he was being cheated out of the election.

“They’re trying to rig an election,” Trump said in the press conference, although he has not presented concrete proof of any fraud.

Cooper’s comments came as the president filed legal challenges in some states and waited for results in several remaining cliffhangers, such as Arizona and Georgia.

Cooper Called the President’s Actions ‘Truly Pathetic’

Cooper criticized the president in other ways, calling his behavior pathetic and sad and dangerous.

He also said:

We have never really, other than..Well, I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a president of the United States. It’s sad and it is truly pathetic and of course it is dangerous and of course it will go to courts. But if you notice the president did not have any evidence presented at all, nothing, no real actual evidence of any kind of fraud. He talked about people putting papers in windows. He talked about things he’d seen on the Internet. That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world.

Reaction to the comment was mixed. “It made me so sad that he said that. Why go after his weight? Why is that okay? There is so much that is worthy of criticism with this president, I don’t understand going after his looks,” wrote one Twitter user.

But other people shared pictures of turtles.

Another Twitter user wrote, “What’s scary is the slim possibility that he could actually win. And if he loses? He can do incalculable damage between now and January. Vindictive toddlers break their toys out of spite; imagine toys the size of Texas.” Concluded another, “Shocked and saddened that 69 million people still think he is qualified to be President of the United States.”

Trump Slammed Big Media, Big Money & Big Tech

What did Trump say in his press conference? You can watch it above.

The president claimed he won the election. However, that is not clear, and Joe Biden leads the electoral college with ballots still being counted in many very close states.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count all of the votes who came in late, we are looking at those very closely,” said Trump.

He touted some of his clear victories, such as in Florida.

Trump slammed “election interference from big media, big money and big tech.”

“There was no big blue wave they predicted. That was false. That was done for suppression reasons,” said Trump. “…We kept the Senate…we did a fantastic job with the Senate…for the first time ever, we lost zero races in the House…More Republican women were elected to Congress than ever before…I won the largest share of non-white voters of any Republican in 60 years, including historic numbers of Latino, African-American, Asian-American, and Native American voters. The largest ever in our history. We grew our party…”

He slammed the polls that inflated Joe Biden’s margin. “Democrats are the party of the big donors, the big media, and big tech… we are the party of inclusion.”

Trump said his numbers were “whittled away in secret.” He called mail-in voting a “corrupt system.”

“We can’t allow anyone to silence our voters,” he said.

