Are Dahmer’s Parents Still Alive? About Lionel & Joyce Dahmer

Are Jeffrey Dahmer’s parents still alive? That’s what a lot of Netflix fans are wondering about Joyce Dahmer and Lionel Dahmer, the mom and dad of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, serial killer and cannibal.

The answer: Yes, Dahmer’s father is still alive – and has given recent interviews. His mother is dead. What was Joyce Dahmer’s cause of death? She died of breast cancer.

Dahmer’s killings between 1978 and 1991 are getting renewed attention as a result of a new Netflix docudrama series. “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” started streaming on September 21, 2022. “Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?” the Netflix site for the show asks.

The show features Lionel and Joyce prominently, exploring how their bitter, fractured marriage and divorce affected Dahmer, as well as feelings he developed of abandonment. The show chronicles the parents’ arguments before Joyce left town with the couple’s other son, David Dahmer, who later changed his name and has led a private life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joyce Dahmer Died of Breast Cancer in 2000

Joyce Dahmer is sometimes known as Joyce Flint.

According to FindaGrave, her full name was Joyce Annette Flint Dahmer, and she was called “Rocky.”

Flint died relatively young of cancer. She gave a few interviews before she passed away.

According to OnMilwaukee.com, Flint “moved to California after her divorce from Jeffrey Dahmer’s father, Lionel, in the late 1980s.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the divorce was bitter. “Their divorce was granted on July 24, 1978, after each charged the other with ‘extreme cruelty and gross neglect of duty,'” the newspaper reported.

Flint worked with AIDS patients in California.

“She first managed a retirement residence before becoming a case manager for the Central Valley AIDS Team in 1991,” OnMilwaukee.com reported. “She worked in the field of HIV and AIDS treatment in the Fresno area.”

The Los Angeles Times reported, “A Wisconsin native with a master’s degree in counseling, Flint moved to Fresno in the late 1980s, managing a retirement residence before becoming a case manager for the Central Valley AIDS Team in 1991.”

According to OnMilwaukee.com, Flint died in 2000 of breast cancer. She was 64 years old.

Flint had attempted suicide in 1994, according to United Press International.

According to UPI, Flint “was found lying face down Tuesday in her kitchen after turning on her gas oven and leaving its door open.”

Flint left a note that read, “It’s been a lonely life, especially today. Please cremate me. I love my sons, Jeff and David.”

Lionel Dahmer, Who Is Still Alive & Living in Ohio, Has Given Interviews Throughout the Years

Lionel Dahmer has been the most outspoken of Dahmer’s parents. Although both parents gave interviews, he has done so a fair amount throughout the years. In those interviews, and in a book called “A Father’s Story,” Lionel analyzes the warning signs and tries to figure out what turned his son into a serial killer.

Today, Lionel Herbert Dahmer is 86 years old and lives in Ohio, according to online records.

Lionel Dahmer was the son of Catherine Hughes Dahmer, who died in 1992, and Herbert Dahmer, who died in 1971. For a time, Jeffrey Dahmer lived with his paternal grandmother in West Allis, Wisconsin.

“The closest I could come to why — to give some type of a causality for all this — I think it was a cumulative thing. I think there were several events in his life,” Lionel Dahmer told “Good Morning America” in the 1990s.

He listed a hernia operation that resulted in Jeffrey’s being concerned “about having his penis cut off,” a blow to the back of his head and “going around and getting road kill.”

Dahmer said he believed Jeffrey’s homosexuality played a role. “I firmly believe it hooked into his sexuality at age 14 or 15,” he said.

“There were really no overt signs. He wasn’t foaming at the mouth or talking to himself in his sleep,” Lionel told host Charles Gibson.

He said he was a “very wonderful little boy — but very shy.”

Lionel told “Good Morning America” that he almost caught Jeffrey with a human head in a box.

Lionel has continued speaking out about his son.

“I felt very, very sick about it,” Lionel said in a 2020 interview.

“I’m the father of Jeff Dahmer,” he says in that video.

He said that Jeffrey was born in a house they rented in Milwaukee. “As a very young boy, he was happy. He would run to me and jump into my arms. He liked to ride his little tricycle.”

“When you look at the home movies, you see a happy time. We had a very close relationship. … He just loved to be with me and his mother.”

He met Joyce Flint, Dahmer’s mother, in Milwaukee. She was outgoing and liked to do new things. “A very loving person it seemed to me,” she said.

Lionel revealed that Joyce developed seizure-type symptoms when she became pregnant with Jeffrey. “Her body would become rigid, and she would develop a little bit of foam in the mouth,” he said. The doctors never discovered what caused the episodes.

READ NEXT: Jeffrey Dahmer’s Cause of Death.