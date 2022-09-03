Arizona vs SDSU Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The college football season gets into full swing on Saturday with a loaded slate of games. Among those will be a matchup of west coast teams as Arizona goes on the road to San Diego St.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Arizona vs San Diego State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Arizona vs San Diego State live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Arizona vs San Diego State live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can also watch on your computer

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arizona vs San Diego State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arizona vs San Diego State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arizona vs San Diego State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Arizona vs SDSU Football 2022 Preview

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off of a disaster season after going 1-11 last season. A big part of the struggle was the offense which scored just 20 points twice last season behind an offensive line that struggled mightily.

The good news for the Wildcats is that the quarterback position shouldn’t be a problem this season as Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura will take over. The team also gets UTEP wide receiver transfer, Jacob Cowing who was a big get.

The question though for Arizona will still be the offensive line. They do get veteran Michael Wiley back but the rest of the line will have to develop and hold up around him.

The Arizona defense was a present surprise last season as they ranked fifth in the Pac-12 conference. The Wildcats also get eight starters back on the defensive side of the ball this season.

Among the starters back is nose guard Kyon Barrs who could be primed for a big season. At linebacker, the Wildcats hope that USC transfer Hunter Echols will burst on the scene.

The secondary should be the best group of defense as Christian Young is back at safety. Also, the Wildcats add UCLA transfer DJ Warnell at nickel.

For San Diego State on offense, the team is bringing San Diego native Braxton Burmeister back home after transferring from Virginia Tech. The Aztecs could be going with a running back by committee approach as there is no dominant rusher back from last season.

At wide receiver, the team gets back a star in Jesse Matthews that caught 57 passes for 642 yards and nine touchdowns last season. They have also added Missippi State transfer Tyrell Shavers who will give them a big target at 6’6.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Aztecs are coming off of a season where they ranked 12th in the country in total defense. In the offseason, the team added three key transfers that will help bolster the unit.

Washington transfer Cooper McDonald will help improve the team’s linebacker unit and Hawaii transfer Justus Tavai should help on the defensive line. Back in the secondary is senior safety Patrick McMorris who was first-team All-Mountain West last season with four interceptions.