Best Mother’s Day Quotes for 2022: Sayings to Honor Mom

What are the best mother’s day quotes for 2022? Mother’s Day is on May 8, 2022, and you may want to send your mother a quote or just remind yourself of the importance of motherhood.

What is the history of mother’s day? It has many roots, from the ancient Greeks and Romans to the pre-Civil War United States. According to History.com, “celebrations of mothers and motherhood can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans.” They celebrated mother goddesses named Rhea and Cybele, but there is also an early Christian festival called “Mothering Sunday.” The site reports that, initially, people would return to their “mother church” the fourth Sunday in Lent.

In the United States, celebrations of Mother’s Day are often secular, History.com reported, and date to the 19th century when Ann Reeves Jarvis of West Virginia launched “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs” to train mothers about childcare.

Whatever its origins, Mother’s Day is a time to pause and commemorate the powerful and special love of mothers in all shapes and forms.

Here are 15 great quotes to honor Mother’s Day. Some are from poets, some from actresses, some from humanitarians and some from historical leaders. All of these quotes capture the special nature of motherhood:

1. Honore de Balzac

“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.”

2. Erich Fromm

“Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.”

3. Jessica Lange

“The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness.”

“My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.”

“I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.”

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.”

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.”

“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?”

“That strong mother doesn’t tell her cub, ‘Son, stay weak so the wolves can get you.’ She says, ‘Toughen up, this is reality we are living in.’”

“Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary—it’s an act of infinite optimism.”

“Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.”

“Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.”

“The love of a mother is the veil of a softer light between the heart and the heavenly Father.”

“Children are the anchors that hold a mother to life.”

You can find additional mother’s day quotes here.

READ NEXT: Learn About Naomi Judd’s Husband, Larry Strickland.