WATCH: Biden’s Dogs Heard Barking as He Signs Executive Order

President Joe Biden’s dogs could be heard barking in the background as he signed an executive order on Monday, January 25, 2021. His dogs had just recently moved into the White House and were exploring the grounds when reporters could hear them in the background as he signed an executive order reversing a ban on transgender people serving in the military. Watch a video of the moment below.

At the end of Biden’s press conference where he signed an executive order on Monday, reporters could hear his two dogs barking in the background.

Biden had just signed an executive order lifting a ban on transgender people serving in the military, reported JM Rieger of The Washington Post. As he finished signing his executive order and stands up, reporters could hear his dogs barking outside.

President Biden’s dogs Champ and Major can be heard barking outside after Biden signs an executive order lifting a ban on transgender people serving in the military pic.twitter.com/O0Lur6amga — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 25, 2021

Former President Donald Trump did not have any pets for the four years that he was in the White House.

The Bidens have two dogs: Champ and Major.

Biden’s Dogs Had Just Moved Into the White House

Champ and Major Biden have moved into their new home! The First Lady’s office passes along: “Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn.” pic.twitter.com/RsDOhrnIyn — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) January 25, 2021

Biden’s German shepherd dog Champ and Major just moved into the White House, so they were likely busy experiencing a lot of new sights and sounds during Biden’s press conference.

First Lady Jill Biden’s office shared with CBS News: “Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn.”

The Biden’s dogs moved into the White House on Sunday, the day before they were heard barking during a press conference, Tucson.com reported.

First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said that the Bidens wanted to get settled in first before bringing the dogs. LaRosa said: “The first family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware.”

Champ has been a member of the Biden family for 10 years. The Bidens first adopted him just weeks after Biden became Vice President, Tucson.com reported. Major is a shelter dog that the Bidens adopted in November 2018.

Major is the first shelter dog to live in the White House, Tucson.com reported. He’s not the first rescue, however. Former President Lyndon B. Johnson had a mixed-breed dog named Yuki who was a rescue. And former President Bill Clinton had a cat named Socks who is a rescue.

The Bidens are also planning to adopt a cat. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter about the cat: “I’m also wondering about the cat because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and wherever that cat is found.”

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning… President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

In November, after Biden won the election, the Bidens announced that they would add a cat to the family, USA Today reported. First Lady Jill Biden had previously said that she would love to get a cat, telling Fox: “I’d love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house.”

