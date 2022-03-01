When Is Biden’s State of the Union Speech on the West Coast?

Tonight is President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address. If you’re on the West Coast, such as in California, and you’re interested in watching, we have all the details below.

Biden’s SOTU 2022 Speech Begins at 6 PM Pacific

If you’re on the West Coast and thus in the Pacific time zone, then you’ll be watching Biden’s 2022 State of the Union speech in the early evening tonight, beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, March 1.

This is a little earlier than people who are watching on the East Coast. For them, the State of the Union is airing later in the evening at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Sometimes knowing the exact time a televised event is airing on the West Coast can be a little confusing, since some stations air live events on a time delay so they will air in the Pacific time zone’s prime time spot. But Biden’s speech is expected to air live on the West Coast, at the same time that it’s airing in other time zones across the country and world.

On ABC 7, for example, coverage starts right at 6 p.m. Pacific until 8 p.m., immediately following Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

KSBW HD-TV (NBC) begins its coverage at 6 p.m. following NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 5:30 p.m.

KPIX (CBS in San Francisco) runs its SOTU coverage from 6-8 p.m., right after “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” and followed by a new episode of “FBI.”

KTVU (Fox in San Francisco) runs its SOTU coverage from 6-7:30 p.m., right after KTVU Fox 2 News at 5. And after coverage ends, the 7 p.m. Newscast on KTVU will air later (at 7:30 p.m. today), followed by a new episode of “The Resident.”

CBS47 Fresno’s schedule is also covering the State of the Union from 6-8 p.m., followed by a new episode of “FBI.”

Watch the State of the Union 2022 Online

If accessing a TV is difficult for you, you can still watch the State of the Union live right here. We’re providing an embedded video below where you can watch in this article.





President Biden's State of the Union Address Tomorrow at 9 PM ET, President Biden will speak directly to the American people about the historic progress we've made, the work that lies ahead, and his optimism for the future. Watch the State of the Union live on @WhiteHouse and @POTUS social media or visit whitehouse.gov/sotu. 2022-02-15T18:01:06Z

You can also watch at this link. The video above is the live stream provided by The White House.

The White House’s description reads: “Tomorrow at 9 PM ET, President Biden will speak directly to the American people about the historic progress we’ve made, the work that lies ahead, and his optimism for the future. Watch the State of the Union live on @WhiteHouse and @POTUS social media or visit whitehouse.gov/sotu.”

If you prefer to watch in Spanish, a live stream with Spanish subtitles is provided in the video embedded below.





Estado de la Unión en vivo este 1ro de marzo – subtítulos en español Washington, DC 2022-02-28T16:53:14Z

Here is when Biden’s speech will start in different time zones and sample cities in the U.S. and around the world, including outside of the West Coast. All times are for Tuesday, March 1, unless indicated.

9 p.m. Eastern

8 p.m. Central

6 p.m. Pacific

Anchorage, Alaska: 5 p.m.

Athens: 4 a.m. Wednesday

Atlanta, Georgia: 9 p.m.

Bangkok: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Berlin: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Brussels: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Denver: 7 p.m.

Hong Kong: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Houston: 8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 9 p.m.

Jerusalem: 4 a.m. Wednesday

Las Vegas, Nevada: 6 p.m.

Kuwait City: 4 a.m. Wednesday

London: 2 a.m. Wednesday

Los Angeles, California: 6 p.m.

Mexico City: 8 p.m.

Miami, Florida: 9 p.m.

Montreal, Canada: 9 p.m.

New Orleans: 8 p.m.

Paris: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Philadelphia: 9 p.m.

Vancouver: 6 p.m.

