Bills Named Top Landing Spot for 3x All-Pro WR at Trade Deadline

After a high-scoring start to the season, the Buffalo Bills‘ offense has been stuck in the mud for the last two weeks.

Though the Bills were able to squeak out a victory in their October 15 game against the New York Giants, quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott both suggested that the team needed work to kick-start the offense.

Based on the latest betting odds, that move could be a trade for three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

Bills Named Odds-On Favorite to Land Davante Adams

While the Las Vegas Raiders are still in the playoff race at 3-3, Adams has landed square in the middle of trade rumors after expressing some frustration with the state of the team and his role in the offense.

After he had just nine total targets over the last two games, Adams openly called out the team and gameplan. “I’m a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” Adams said on Wednesday, via ESPN. “I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point … when you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses — it’s greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way.”

As speculations mount around Davante Adams' future with the Raiders, #BillsMafia has emerged as the #1 landing spot. Davante Adams Next Team Odds: https://t.co/qgJtYAtvBK Bills 4/1

Bengals 11/1 pic.twitter.com/SlsQNWruZc — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 19, 2023

There had already been speculation that Adams could be on the trade block, and his remarks accelerated the rumors. If the Raiders do look to move Adams, the Bills could be a top option. The betting outlet BetOnline put the Bills as the leading favorite at 4-to-1 odds, followed by the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Bills May Need a Boost on Offense

Though the Bills are still third in the NFL with 28.0 points per game, they have struggled to move the ball over the course of the last two weeks. The Bills were shut out for most of the first half in an October 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and shut out through three quarters on Sunday against the Giants before breaking through with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

After the game, Allen said the team needed to make some improvements on offense.

“We’re a much better team than what we showed,” Allen told reporters after the game.

“I don’t want to make mountains out of molehills here,” Allen added. “We’ve been an extremely efficient offense, we’ve scored a lot of points but in the last two games we haven’t gotten off to a hot start. We’ve got to figure out why that is and how to get ourselves out of a funk early on and into a good rhythm early on. We’ll take it one game at a time, one week at a time and try to get better throughout the week.”