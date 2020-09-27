Britany & Armando Barron: New Hampshire Man Forced Wife to Behead Lover, Cops Say

A New Hampshire man and his wife have been arrested and charged with the murder of the wife’s lover. According to the Keene Sentinel, 30-year-old Armando Barron had discovered that his wife 31-year-old Britany Barron had been having an affair with 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault on September 19, 2020 after going through her phone. He then forced her to participate in a plan to kill him.

Barron lured his wife’s lover to Annett State Park via her cell phone. After Amerault arrived, he was assaulted. Barron then ordered his wife to slit Amerault’s wrists and she obliged. He followed by telling her to shoot Amerault but she refused, so he shot him.

“Britany Barron would not place her finger on the trigger,” read an affidavit obtained by the Sentinel. “When she did not shoot him, Armando removed the gun from her hand.”

Barron shot him in his chest twice and once in his head. The Barrons then took Amerault’s car and drove to a camping site but on the way stopped to buy lighter fluid, household cleaner, tarps and a shovel. It was at the camping site that he ordered his wife to decapitate Amerault’s head from his body and bury his head and body separate. In the affidavit it said that he ordered her to do this so Amerault’s identity couldn’t be identified by dental records. After destroying Amerault’s phone, Barron demanded that his wife text her friends and say that she would “leaving for a while to clear her head.”

Barron then left his wife and said he would return next Friday and gave her two guns, including the one used to kill Amerault, to defend herself against any wild animals. She attempted to clean Amerault’s car while at the campsite as well.

A missing persons report was filed for Amerault on September 21, 2020 according to a news release.

Two hunters later saw Barron at the campsite multiple times on the days following Amerault’s killing and on September 22 told her she wasn’t allowed to camp there. They later called the New Hampshire Fish and Game due to her violating the rules. Two conservation officers thencame and packed up her camping area and took her away. They returned at her request to retrieve something she left behind. When they returned, the officers saw drag marks in the mud and then saw Amerault’s body covered in tarp. Barron was arrested that day and her husband was taken into custody a day later.

Britany Barron has pled not guilty to three counts of tampering with evidence and Armando Barron pled not guilty to capital murder, WHDH reported.

Barron Beat His Wife After Finding Out About the Affair With Amerault

Full arraignment video: Jaffrey woman pleads not guilty in connection with killing of Keene manBritany Barron has pleaded not guilty in connection with the killing of a Keene man. Subscribe to WMUR on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1lOjX9C Get more Manchester news: http://www.wmur.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/wmur9 Follow us: https://twitter.com/WMUR9 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wmur9/ 2020-09-25T19:32:53Z

Before they left their home, Barron physically assaulted his wife in front of their nine-year-old daughter. She told police that he beat her leaving her with two black eyes, which can be seen in her mugshot, and nose injuries. She claimed that he also tried to strangle her and put a gun in her mouth as well.

“This really started with her being beaten severely,” her defense attorney Guerriero said during a court appearance. “If you look at her face right now … she still has the bruising on her face and around her eyes and it’s described in the affidavit. Armando beat her severely and threatened her. He put a gun in her mouth, an obvious threat to kill her.”

Amerault and Barron both worked at Teleflex Medical OEM, a medical supply company in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, the Sentinel noted.

The Barrons Are Being Held Without Bail

Authorities arrest married couple in connection with death of missing manAuthorities arrest married couple in connection with death of missing man Subscribe to WMUR on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1lOjX9C Get more Manchester news: http://www.wmur.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/wmur9 Follow us: https://twitter.com/WMUR9 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wmur9/ 2020-09-25T11:50:13Z

When she appeared via video for a court appearance, Guerriero tried to have Barron released with agreeing to electronic monitoring but her release was denied.

“She helped solve this crime. Rather than conceal evidence or falsify evidence, she led the police directly to evidence,” Guerriero said according to Boston.com. “She was beyond cooperative. It’s hard to imagine being beaten like that, threatened with your life, being fearful and then cooperating with the police, but that’s what she did.”

The Barrons are both being held without bail.

“Deep into the North Woods, the defendant decapitated Jonathan, wrapped his head in a tarp and placed in a grave in order to prevent investigators from identifying Jonathan if his body was ever found. The defendant then wrapped his body in a tarp and dragged him deeper into he woods where police found it in a shallow brook,” prosecutor Scott Chase said according to a transcript of the court appearance. “This was all with the intent to conceal a capital murder.”

READ NEXT: Donald Trump Will Declare Ku Klux Klan & Antifa as Terrorist Groups