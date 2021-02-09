Four Bombs, Briefcase Used in Buffalo, Minnesota, Mass Shooting: Police Audio

Police scanner audio obtained by Heavy.com provides chilling new details about what happened during a mass shooting at a Buffalo, Minnesota, health clinic. You can listen to the audio below.

The shooting reports broke out right before 11 a.m. on February 9, and we’ve obtained the initial police scanner audio, which provides some new details, including that the suspect, who was not named, had four homemade bombs. The shootings occurred at Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

“The suspect is in custody in a squad. They are still unsure whether there is a bomb or not,” a dispatcher said. However, in other audio, police said that four bombs went off earlier at the scene.

“Single suspect in custody. Waiting on Minneapolis bomb squad to clear a device in basically the entry way,” an officer said. “Several victims, most likely one critical if not fatal.”

Be aware that in the early reports of mass shooting scenes, details can change or even be wrong. Police asked for helicopters to take victims to the hospital.

The motive is not clear.

Here’s the archived dispatch audio from the incident. The shooting isn’t reported for a couple minutes into the audio.

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/buffalo.mp3

Here’s what you need to know:

There Might Have Been Explosives in a Briefcase, the Scanner Audio Said

The dispatch audio obtained by Heavy.com also provided additional details.

Police said they were looking at “five injured, critically” at one point, and they said that there was a “gun and briefcase” near a front desk at the health center and a man “sprawled out on his stomach.” It wasn’t clear whether that reference referred to a suspect or victim, though.

“Is there any more mention of that possible explosive?” an officer said. Later in the audio, an officer or dispatcher said that “the male was saying he had four homemade explosive devices; they all went off.”

“We see evidence of that. West glass shattered all across,” an officer replied.

“There might be one inside the briefcase by that front office that have not gone off yet,” an officer or dispatcher responded. “We have several victims at the front,” an officer said. “I’ve got four or five with gunshots back here,” said another officer at the scene.

The Suspect ‘Came & Started Shooting,’ Audio Says

A “man with a gun” was reported at the address and “shots were fired,” according to the audio. A dispatcher said “at least 15 shots were fired…somebody came and started shooting.” Female victims suffered gunshot wounds, including one who was critical and one who had a wound to the abdomen, according to the dispatch audio

Police have said very little about the incident, other than to confirm to CBS Local that they were “responding to a gun incident” at the clinic.

The television station reported that the center’s representative “confirmed there is an active shooter at the clinic in Buffalo.” That comment was made around 11:30 a.m. on February 9, 2021.

You can find the live scanner feed for the area here.