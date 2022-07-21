Cardinals’ Murray Now The Second Highest Paid QB

The Arizona Cardinals and star Quarterback, Kyler Murray have officially come to terms on a new contract extending through the 2028 season. Murray will now be the second highest-paid quarterback in all of the National Football League, behind Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. The contract is worth $230.5 million, with $160 million of that guaranteed. In total Murray will be bringing in $46.1 million per year.

THIS IS𝙏𝙃𝙀 KYLER MURRAY EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljfAl8BTRx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2022

There was much concern regarding the contract negotiations with Murray with training camp steadfast approaching, but they were able to get the deal done when it mattered. After calling the 2021 campaign a “massive failure” following the Cardinals’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round, the offseason had its shaky moments. During the Pro Bowl game on Feb. 6, Murray even unfollowed the Cardinals on social media and deleted his pictures involving the team.

Murray’s Offseason Woes Following Early Playoff Exit

Following a collapse of the Cardinals after losing six of their last ten games, Murray now seems ready to put it all behind him and prepare for a revenge tour in 2022. Murray stated in an interview with ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that he was embarrassed by the team’s playoff loss, and felt he was unfairly scapegoated for how the season ended.

Shortly after, Murray took to Twitter to clear up his position on the rumors:

Then on Feb. 28, Murray returned to Twitter to express his interest in receiving a long-term contract extension with the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2019, following a Heisman trophy-winning season with the Oklahoma Sooners:

The period between February and now showed that anything was possible, and even drew skepticism on the future of Murray in Arizona at times. For the Cardinals’ faithful, today was a good day, and they can now prioritize the season ahead.

This Year Will Provide Breakout Year For Murray

Murray, who is 24 has been inching towards his prime and this year could be the year he breaks into his own. His completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, and quarterback rating has improved each year of his young career. On top of winning offensive rookie of the year in 2019, he has been a member of the pro bowl team for the past two seasons.

There will be plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball for Murray to utilize in his chase for glory. Fielding names like DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Ertz, and James Connor the options are endless. Although their star receiver, Hopkins will miss the first six games due to suspension, there will be plenty of backups ready to make a name for themselves.

Following a season where Murray threw for 24 touchdowns, 3,787 yards, and 10 interceptions, there is an improvement to be made. With a player of Murray’s caliber, it is paramount that he takes another leap in his fourth season, and his teammates will be counting on him to lead them to the promised land. Finishing at 11-6 in 2021, Arizona under Murray had improved by three wins each season. If he continues to build off that trend this season, a first-round bye and super bowl appearance could be waiting in the distance.