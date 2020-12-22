Carlos Stephens: Ex-UAB Athlete Named as Destiny Washington Murder Suspect

A former football player at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been arrested after a nursing student was shot to death on campus last week, police say.

Birmingham police announced on Monday, December 21, that Carlos Londarrius Stephens, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Destiny Washington. Police say Stephens shot and killed Washington on December 17 following a botched sale of AirPods. The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. outside of the student center at University Boulevard and 14th Street South, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Stephens, an Alabaster native, turned himself into custody on Saturday, December 19, police continued.

“We are devastated that tragedy hit the UAB family overnight when a student lost her life after being shot in the parking lot outside the Hill Student Center,” UAB officials said in a statement obtained by AL.com. “Police believe this occurred during a meeting arranged to sell headphones.”

Stephens is being held in the Birmingham City Jail pending formal warrants, Birmingham police said on Twitter. He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he will be held without bond, the department continued.

Stephens Played Football at UAB for His Freshman Year & Is Still a Student, According to Local Media

It appears the suspect arrested is Carlos Stephens, number 32 on UAB’s Football Team during the return season. Stephens was a redshirt freshman and appeared in seven games. pic.twitter.com/ETIAHpgt2M — The Kaleidoscope (@kaleidoscopeuab) December 22, 2020

According to AL.com, Stephens was a “standout football player.” He played at Thompson High School before he went on to play at UAB for his freshman year, the outlet reported.

“UAB officials confirmed Stephens was a student athlete in 2017 and said they continue to support Birmingham police in the ongoing investigation,” AL.com said.

AL.com added that Stephens is still a student at the university but no longer plays football.

Family Members Told Local Media That Washington & Her Boyfriend Were Trying to Sell a Pair of AirPods to Stephens

A UAB student was killed over the sale of headphones Thursday evening according to a University spokeswoman. Destiny Danielle Washington, 20, of Trussville was nursing student and a graduate of Clay-Chalkville School in Jefferson County. https://t.co/Yr5haYs9mI pic.twitter.com/SqKM0BYxS8 — Fred Davenport (@FredWVTM13) December 18, 2020

According to Washington’s family, the nursing student and her boyfriend went to sell a pair of AirPods to Stephens, AL.com said.

Things took a turn when the boyfriend “realized the money was fake” and began to drive off,” the outlet continued.

“The transaction soured, and as Washington and her boyfriend returned to their car, the man allegedly opened fire, striking Washington,” KIRO7 added, citing Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

The boyfriend drove Washington to the Children’s of Alabama hospital where she was later pronounced dead, AL.com continued.

“I feel like my life will change forever and I’m sure everybody surrounding me feels the same way,” Brandee Crenshaw, one of Washington’s older sisters, told AL.com. “I’ll never be the same. It’s not real.”

Washington Was Studying to Become a Nurse

My insides hurt thinking of this UAB nursing student and her family after the 20-year old’s life was cut short over what apparently started as a meeting to sell some AirPods. Plz come forward w/info. if you know something(205)254-7777. R.I.P. Destiny Danielle Washington pic.twitter.com/6y0GyGqB19 — Mike Dubberly GDA (@MikeDubberlyGDA) December 20, 2020

KIRO7 said Washington was taking classes at Lawson State through UAB’s Joint Admission program. She was slated to graduate in May 2021 as a registered nurse, the station continued.

“Though initially she wanted to work in neonatal care, she had changed her mind and planned on becoming a traveling nurse,” KIRO7 reported.

A 2018 graduate from Clay-Chalkville High School, Washington was an AP student and volleyball player, KIRO7 continued.

“She was outstanding,” Clay-Chalkville High School Principal Michael Lee told the station. “The thing I remember most about Destiny was her smile. She was a sweet, sweet soul.”

