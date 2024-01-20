Coco Gauff: Dominating the Australian Open & Tying Records

Fourth-seeded Coco Gauff secured her spot in the round of 16 at the Australian Open following another straight-set victory. She also secured another record tie with her idol, Serena Williams.

According to ESPN, the 19-year-old is now tied with Serena Williams for the third-longest streak by an American teenager in the Open Era.

Gauff’s most recent win was against fellow American and childhood friend, Alycia Parks. In 61 minutes, Gauff defeated Parks 6-0, 6-2, and played a near-flawless match as she had only 8 unforced errors. Per Tennis Magazine, the 2023 U.S. Open champion is now 8-0 for the 2024 season and has won her last 10 Grand Slam main draw matches.

Coco Gauff Had a Game Plan and Executed It With Precision

Though Gauff was overall pleased with her performance against Parks, she still experienced some challenges against the 23-year-old American. Regardless, Gauff had a game plan and she stuck to it.

“The game plan was just to on her serve, just make returns,” Gauff said in her post match press conference. “She has a big serve and she goes for it every single serve, which is something I really respect. She has a big game. If she keeps working, she’s going to be at the top of the game, too.”

Despite the score, Gauff continued to show respect for Parks’ game.

“It was tough to kind of put something into action. I was really just trying to do what I do against everybody else: keep the ball deep, open up the court, try to move her as much as I could. I don’t think she played her best tennis today. I know when she’s at her best, she’s a tough player to play.”

Safe to say Gauff’s execution was on point.

Gauff had control of the entire match––both on her return and serve. WTA Tennis reported that Gauff landed 79 percent of her returns and held Parks to 41 percent of service points won. Further, Gauff’s new and improved serve continued to hold strong at 67 percent. She did not give Parks one break point on her own serve and only lost three points off her first serve.

Coming Up Next for Gauff

As she fights for a spot in her first Melbourne quarterfinals, Coco is channeling the wise words of her younger brother Codey. The Australian Open reported that Gauff said “[Codey] told me pretend that you have to win three sets instead of two. If you put your mindset into the extra mile, then it seems easier I guess in a way.”

Gauff’s results so far prove her brother’s advice is working, and she explained why. “I think tricking your mind kind of relaxes the body because your mind controls your body,” she said. “You have to trick your mind a little bit. Obviously, you know what’s real, but you have to trick it a little bit. Everybody has their [quirks] that makes them feel better. That made me feel better.”

Tonight at 8:00 pm ET, Gauff will play Poland’s Magdalena Frech. The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals.