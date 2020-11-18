Coronavirus Vaccine Delivery Will Be Available in These Four States

Coronavirus vaccine deliveries will soon be an option for people living in four states in the near future, according to a new announcement from Pfizer. The biopharmaceutical company said on Wednesday that its vaccine is 95% effective in preventing coronavirus, and completely safe. With the company’s plans to apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA “within days,” people could have access to the vaccine by this winter — and some might even have access to a vaccine delivery option.

Pfizer’s vaccine delivery pilot program will take place in Tennessee, Rhode Island, Texas, and New Mexico. People in these states won’t have any early access or special treatment when it comes to accessing the virus, but they will have some sort of delivery option. The details of the delivery option are not yet clear.

In a statement, Pfizer said, “We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other U.S. states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective COVID-19 vaccine programs.”

Here’s what you need to know:

When Will Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries Begin? What’s Pfizer’s Vaccine Timeline?

According to NPR, the results for the final efficacy results of the vaccine, the third phase of this trial program, were released on Wednesday. These results revealed the 95% efficacy rate, and the safety of the vaccine, after 40,000 people participated in the phase three trial.

