Crystal Kung Minkoff Responds to RHOBH Co-Star’s Dig About Her Marriage

Crystal Kung Minkoff reacted to Dorit Kemsley’s comment about her marriage to movie director Rob Minkoff.

In the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” episode “Tapas and Tattletales,” Kemsley referred to Minkoff as a “child bride” after newcomer Annemarie Wiley claimed Minkoff told her the RHOBH women were “shallow” and uneducated.

“You’re nowhere near more educated than the rest of us,” Kemsley said of Minkoff in a confessional. ”And by the way, child bride, while you were busy getting married at 12, the rest of us were building businesses, graduating college, doing things — you know — to educate ourselves.”

After getting wind of Kemsley’s confessional comments, Minkoff posted to Instagram with an epic clapback. The mom of two shared a photo of her wedding day in 2007 and wrote: “Keys to a successful marriage. Set aside quality time together- Express love and appreciation- Manage conflict constructively- Buy, don’t borrow diamond necklaces for your wife #rhobh,” Minkoff captioned her post.

Minkoff also responded to fan comments bout her post. When one commenter added, “Don’t acquire massive amounts of debt,” she replied, “NUMBER ONE.”

When another praised Minkoff’s husband, she wrote, “Thank you! I scored with him ❤️.”

Others weighed in on Kemsley’s “child bride” comment. “Dorit calling Crystal a child bride doesn’t sit right with me! Meanwhile Crystal has a degree and a successful business, not a room at Bucca Di Beppo” one fan wrote on X.

“Child bride is a stereotype to infer she is an Asian Mail order bride. But I’m sure you knew that when you made the comment,” another wrote to Kemsley.

“The fact that Dorit does not recognize the problematic phrasing of ‘child bride’ when referring to [Crystal] at 24 is mind boggling. Oh yeah…wasn’t Kyle [Richards] 19 when she got married,” another wrote.

Others begged Bravo to give Kemsley “racial sensitivity training immediately.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Post Was a Dig at Dorit & PK Kemsley’s ‘Pretty Woman’ Date

Minkoff’s post appears to be a dig at Kemsley’s marriage as well as her husband PK’s attempt at a dream date earlier this season. In the RHOBH episode “An Unwise Surprise,” PK Kemsley attempted to recreate the mood of the Julia Roberts movie ”Pretty Woman.” He booked a room at the Beverly Wilshire, had his wife dress in a red dress, and later presented her with a $5,000,000 Peter Marco diamond necklace. PK then referenced one of Richard Gere’s most famous lines from the 1990 movie: “Don’t get too excited about this, because it’s on loan,” he said of the necklace.

Dorit was not impressed, and even “Pretty Woman” star Roberts thought the homage was terrible. In a December 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Roberts called PK’s date “very strange,” and added, “You think the only thing that would’ve made it work is if the necklace was the gift. And before she even settled her eyeballs on it, he was like, ‘It’s going back, baby.’ I didn’t understand any of it.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Dated Rob Minkoff For 5 Years Before Marrying Him

Minkoff was 24 when she married the 45-year-old co-director of the big-screen blockbuster film “The Lion King.” She told The Daily Dish she met her future husband at a birthday party. He then invited her to be his date at the “Finding Nemo” premiere and they married five years later. “We [had] a really sort of easy [time] dating,” the RHOBH star said. “But I was in school still. So, he wasn’t ready to commit to me until after because he knew that I could’ve potentially left to whatever, [leave] California, and gone to medical school. So, we just sort of laid low.”

According to BravoTV.com, Minkoff studied biology and history at the University of California, Irvin.

Despite Kemsley’s claims about the other Housewives getting degrees and starting businesses, Minkoff also did both. In addition to obtaining her degree in biology, she is the co-founder of the coconut products company Real Coco.

Shortly after Kemsley’s diss about owning businesses aired, Minkoff posted a link to her coconut company with another diss at Kemsley, whose website BeverlyBeachbyDorit.com appears to be longer in service. “So many of you have asked about the coconut water company I co-founded with my brother and best friend 12 years ago. I welcome you to check out our page @enjoyrealcoco and head over to our website enjoyrealcoco.com and learn all about our organic, farm to bottle, coconut products! Because our website actually works! 🥥🌴” Minkoff wrote.

