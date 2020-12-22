Destiny Danielle Washington: Alabama Nursing Student Shot Dead on Campus

A 20-year-old nursing student was fatally shot at the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus last week, police say.

Destiny Washington of Trussville was shot to death on Thursday, December 17, in a parking lot just outside of the Hill Student Center, according to Birmingham police. Washington, who was completing classes at Lawson State Community College through a joint admission program with UAB, arranged with her boyfriend to meet Carlos Stephens, 22, to sell him a pair of AirPods for $100, AL.com reported.

Stephens fatally shot Washington around 9:30 p.m. after the transaction soured, the Birmingham Police Department and AL.com disclosed. The boyfriend drove Washington to the Children’s of Alabama hospital where she later died, Al.com continued.

“We are devastated that tragedy hit the UAB family overnight when a student lost her life after being shot in the parking lot outside the Hill Student Center,” UAB officials said in a statement obtained by AL.com. “Police believe this occurred during a meeting arranged to sell headphones.”

Stephens, an Alabaster native, turned himself in on Saturday, December 19, and is being held in the Birmingham City Jail pending formal warrants, Birmingham police announced on December 21.

He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he will be held without bond, the Department continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Family Members Told Local Media Washington & Her Boyfriend Were Trying to Sell a Pair of AirPods to Stephens

A UAB student was killed over the sale of headphones Thursday evening according to a University spokeswoman. Destiny Danielle Washington, 20, of Trussville was nursing student and a graduate of Clay-Chalkville School in Jefferson County. https://t.co/Yr5haYs9mI pic.twitter.com/SqKM0BYxS8 — Fred Davenport (@FredWVTM13) December 18, 2020

According to Washington’s family, the nursing student and her boyfriend met with Stephens to sell him a pair of AirPods, AL.com said.

Things took a turn for the worst when the boyfriend “realized the money was fake” and began to drive off,” the outlet continued.

“The transaction soured, and as Washington and her boyfriend returned to their car, the man allegedly opened fire, striking Washington,” KIRO7 added, citing Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Washington Was Studying to Become a Nurse

My insides hurt thinking of this UAB nursing student and her family after the 20-year old’s life was cut short over what apparently started as a meeting to sell some AirPods. Plz come forward w/info. if you know something(205)254-7777. R.I.P. Destiny Danielle Washington pic.twitter.com/6y0GyGqB19 — Mike Dubberly GDA (@MikeDubberlyGDA) December 20, 2020

Washington was slated to graduate as a registered nurse in May 2021, KIRO7 reported.

“Though initially she wanted to work in neonatal care, she had changed her mind and planned on becoming a traveling nurse,” the station said.

A 2018 graduate from Clay-Chalkville High School, Washington built a reputation as an AP student and volleyball player, according to KIRO7.

“She was outstanding,” Clay-Chalkville High School Principal Michael Lee told the station. “The thing I remember most about Destiny was her smile. She was a sweet, sweet soul.”

Brandee Crenshaw, one of Washington’s older sisters, told AL.com that her “life will change forever” following the loss.

“I feel like my life will change forever and I’m sure everybody surrounding me feels the same way,” she expressed to the outlet. “I’ll never be the same. It’s not real.”

