How to Buy Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler 2

A rematch almost two decades in the making is set to go down at UFC 266 as Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler square off for their long-awaited second showdown on Saturday.

The PPV portion of UFC 266 starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Diaz vs Lawler third on the card. You’ll need to order the PPV through ESPN+ to watch Diaz vs Lawler, so here’s a full rundown of how to do that:

How to Buy UFC 266

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 266 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 36 percent:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 266 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and then purchase the PPV for $69.99:

How to Watch UFC 266

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Diaz vs Lawler and the entire UFC 266 card on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Diaz vs Lawler 2 Preview

There may not be a belt on the line, but there’s plenty of pride at stake as octagon vets Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler face off at UFC 266 on Saturday night.

The two initially squared off at UFC 47, which was 17 long years ago. Both are still in the fight game, although Diaz doesn’t sound very excited about seeing Lawler agin.

“All the people around me and all the money and the sponsors, they won’t let me get away from fighting,” Diaz told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “There’s things I could do, but that’s not gonna work out. I might as well just go and take my punches. … I don’t want to look back and say, ‘Why did I not just do it?’ I don’t feel great. I feel great to fight. I don’t feel great about everything [else]. If I don’t do this, I don’t know how I’m going to feel about myself.”

Diaz — who hasn’t fought since 2015 — still has supreme confidence in his abilities and thinks he was more well suited for a title shot against Kamaru Usman.

“I think I’ll beat the s— out of Usman,” Diaz said. “I’ll have a better shot against Usman than I do Lawler, just because I already beat Lawler. This doesn’t make sense for me to go in and fight Robbie Lawler again. I don’t know why I’m doing this. … This should not happen. Whoever set this up is an idiot. I don’t know why I’m doing this. I don’t know why this happened. I should be fighting Kamaru Usman — and that’s it.”

Lawler has been a game opponent, even agreeing to a late weight change, with the fight now taking place at 185 as opposed to 170 — a big swap.

“Yeah, [Dave Martin, my manager] is taking care of that on his end,” Lawler told ESPN. “He’s talking to [the UFC], straightening things out, making sure everything is right. When I was talking to Dave, I was like, ‘All right, let’s go.’ But what’s right is right. I’m always ready to fight, there’s no question about that. It’s just making it right on the other end.”

The veteran duo will fight five rounds despite being third billed on a card that features two titles fights. The odds are currently even, with both fighters coming in at -115 at most books.