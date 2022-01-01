Doctor Who New Year’s Special 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The 2022 version of the always-anticipated annual “Doctor Who” holiday special, titled “Eve of the Daleks,” premieres on New Year’s Day, January 1, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on BBC America in the United States.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the US, here are some different ways you can watch “Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks” streaming online:

‘Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks’ Preview





Before Jodie Whittaker hangs up her hat as “Doctor Who,” she will star in a series of three specials in 2022, the first of which is “Eve of the Daleks,” premiering on New Year’s Day.

The description of the episode reads, “Sarah owns ELF storage and Nick visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve; this year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they join forces with the Doctor, Dan, and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.”

The initial run will be at 2 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on January 1, followed by an extended version of the episode airing that night at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

The second two specials will air in the spring of 2022 and the fall of 2022, which is where the Thirteenth Doctor will regenerate. These specials will also mark showrunner Chris Chibnall’s last “Doctor Who” episodes.

“We’re incredibly grateful to have worked with Chris and Jodie as they ushered in a new era of the Doctor Who franchise, breaking new ground with one of TV’s most iconic heroes and bringing longstanding fans, and new viewers alike, three remarkable seasons. We’re very proud to be a part of a series that, fifty-seven years later, continues to reinvent itself, surprise and delight fans around the world,” said Blake Callaway, general manager of BBC America, in a statement.

Whittaker added, “In 2017, I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together.”

She continued, “So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

