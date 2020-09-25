Trump Will Concede the Election If He Is ‘Blown Out of the Water,’ Son Eric Says

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump‘s 36-year-old son and campaign surrogate, told local reporters on Thursday, September 24, that the president will concede the election to Joe Biden “if he got blown out of the water.”

Eric’s comments, made to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, appear to contradict Trump’s recent public statements in which he has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, should Biden defeat him in November.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers, as well as journalists, have called the president’s comments dangerous. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday said President Trump was “flirting with treason,” AOL reported

Here’s what you need to know:

Eric Trump Repeated His Father’s Claims About Potential Fraud, But Said the President Would Concede If Biden Won a Blowout

Eric Trump held a campaign rally Thursday evening at a winery in Pahrump, Nevada, and took questions just before the event from the Review-Journal.

When asked about Trump’s controversial statement that “We’re going to have to see what happens” after the election, as well as his suggestion that throwing away all mail-in ballots would ensure him a second term, Eric restated his father’s position, then backed off a bit.

“I think my father’s saying the same thing: I’ll have to look at what happens,” Eric told the Review-Journal, pointing to a recent interview in which Hillary Clinton said Biden should not concede to Trump no matter what.

“I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course he’d concede,” Eric added. “If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”

President Trump has recently said that the number of mail-in ballots this election will amount to “fraud and abuse that will be an embarrassment to our country,” despite testimony to the contrary from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

