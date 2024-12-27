Yankees All-Star Bolts for $15 Million Deal With Rising A.L. Contender

It was a year of ups and downs for Yankees former All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres, who had a woeful start to 2024, was dragged down by plays in which he failed to hustle and ultimately had his fate sealed as a player the Yankees would jettison in free agency, despite a strong finish to the year.

On Friday, it became official: Torres is out, signing a new deal with the Detroit Tigers, a team that is quietly building on the success it established in 2024, when the team rallied to finish 86-76 and earn a playoff spot. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the deal.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported that the contract is one year and $15 million.

The move brings an end to what was a promising Yankees career for Torres. as he was an All-Star in each of his first two seasons in the Bronx, knocking 62 homers in those seasons and putting together OPS marks of .820 or more.