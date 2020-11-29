Stalker Climbs Into Apartment While Woman Records TikTok

Hannah Viverette has opened up about her terrifying stalking experience that she accidentally captured on a TikTok video that recently went viral. Viverette, who is from Hagerstown, Maryland, was in the middle of recording a video when an intruder climbed onto her second-floor balcony and opened the door to her apartment.

She shared the video to TikTok and it’s since been viewed over 13 million times. She also posted the video and a series of photos on her Facebook account on November 25, adding additional details about the scary encounter and sharing that the incident occurred on Sunday, November 22. The video is available below:

Viverette identified the intruder on Facebook as Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, and said he was arrested a couple of nights later but released on bail on November 25. Heavy reached out to the Hagerstown Police Department for more information about the incident but did not immediately hear back.

Viverette Said She Was Able to Get to a Neighbor’s Apartment & Call 911

In her Facebook post, Viverette wrote that she was home alone at around 10:20 p.m. listening to music and recording herself dancing. “In a moment with my eyes closed, I heard my second story balcony door begin to open,” she wrote. “Startled, I immediately moved towards the door to close it, only to realize there was a man behind the force.”

She said the man trying to come in from her balcony was someone she’d seen around her building but hadn’t spoken to before. She said he had made her feel uncomfortable in the past, “A man that has made a point to watch me and make many uncomfortable advances at me from a distance, for months now.”

She said she’d always assumed he was “just a creep,” but when she saw him on her balcony she wrote, “I knew he was there to harm me. He kept his hands in the pockets of his hoodie with a smirk on his face.” In the video, Viverette can be heard asking repeatedly, “who are you?” and saying, “please get out!” She then grabs her phone and runs to the front door, where she turns the camera toward her balcony, showing the man at the open balcony door.

The man then retreats and shuts the balcony door and Viverette is let into her neighbor’s apartment, where she says she called 911. She wrote that after the fact, she found out “my intruder had unplugged my Christmas lights that were tightly wrapped around my balcony post, and had cut/tore approximately 2 feet of cord from it.”

Viverette Said He’d Been Released on Bail & Urged Women With Similar Experiences With That Individual to Come Forward

Viverette provided the man’s name and said he was arrested on November 24 and released on bail on November 25. She said the man is a resident of the apartment building across the street from hers. According to Viverette, he admitted to climbing up to her balcony because he thought she had taken his picture while he was standing in the open doorway. She said Rodriguez-Gomez told officers that he’d been invited up.

Viverette concluded her post by writing, “This cannot be the first attempt he’s ever made to act on stalker behavior. If anyone knows ANYTHING about this man or have ever felt/been uncomfortable/harassed, assaulted in ANY way by him, PLEASE SPEAK UP!! I refuse to live in fear and I refuse to let him continue doing this to me or ANYONE.”

Heavy reached out to the police department about Rodriguez-Gomez’s arrest and will update this article when more information is available.

