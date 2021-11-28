Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on both TBS and the Cartoon Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TBS, Cartoon Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TBS or Cartoon Network, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “”Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS and Cartoon Network are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “”Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of TBS, Cartoon Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “”Hogwarts Tournament of Houses”” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Preview





Play



Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses | Trailer Only one house can win. ❤️💚🏆💙💛 With celebrity guests, original film actors, and the House Cup at stake, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be the greatest fan competition in Wizarding World history! Catch Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff in the first match 11/28 at 8p on TBS and Cartoon Network! #HarryPotter #HPTournamentofHouses #Gryffindor #Hufflepuff #Slytherin… 2021-10-28T16:00:06Z

It’s the greatest competition since the Tri-Wizard Cup when the “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” brings together stars of the film plus some famous superfans to match wits.

The four-part event is hosted by Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and will “feature celebrity fans and Harry Potter film alumni as it showcases Wizarding World fandom on a never-before-seen scale,” according to the TBS press release.

Guest cast stars include Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson, Luke Youngblood, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.

The press release continues:

The bracket-style competition will feature fans competing for their Hogwarts house in teams of three. Houses go head to head in four epic battles answering hundreds of Wizarding World trivia questions with help from the live audience to unveil which house knows the intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand. Winning teams of each round will advance to the grand finale to determine who will take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy. Along with the spectacular trophy and ultimate bragging rights, the winning house will be awarded with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Wizarding World locations across the East Coast.* All travel accommodations will be provided for. This includes: A $1000 shopping spree at the Harry Potter New York store

Tickets to the award-winning Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

A trip to the brand-new touring experience, Harry Potter: The Exhibition

A three-day, three-night trip to experience The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.

An advanced screening of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

Viewers at home can also participate via the Wizarding World website. Three online quizzes will debut Friday from November 26 to December 10, with the winner of the at-home contest announced December 20.

The schedule is as follows: Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff on November 28, Ravenclaw vs. Slytherin on December 5, the Wildcard Round on December 12 and the Grand Finale on December 19.

The Harry Potter Trivia Game Show premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on TBS and the Cartoon Network.