WATCH: Jersey Village Police Officer Shoots Stolen Vehicle Suspect

A Jersey Village police officer shot a suspect who was driving a possibly stolen car during an incident on Pheasant Trace Court Wednesday night, January 5, 2022, in the Harris County city near Houston, officials say. The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot in the shoulder. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. The officer has also not been identified.

According to Jersey Village Police Chief Kirk Riggs, officers located a stolen vehicle and were conducting a traffic stop when they say the suspect accelerated in reverse at the officers’ vehicle. The officer in the passenger seat of the vehicle then opened fire and shot the suspect. The unnamed suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Riggs said. The officer was also hospitalized with injuries to his hand and possibly his leg, caused by glass, Riggs said.

Riggs said there was another person in the vehicle but he or she was not injured. Only one of the officers shot at the suspect, according to Riggs. He said there was not an exchange of gunfire. “The vehicle accelerated, striking their squad car,” Riggs said. “And he was obviously in fear of his life and he discharged his firearm.”

The Vehicle Was Discovered Via a 'Flock Hit' — A Camera System That Is Used to Spot Vehicles That Have Been Reported Stolen, Chief Riggs Says









Police said in a press release, “On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 6:21 p.m., Jersey Village Police responded to a reported stolen vehicle northbound Jones Road at 290. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle at that time, however, at approximately 7:34 PM officers located the vehicle at Jones and Steep Park. Officers followed the vehicle into Winchester sub-division waiting for a backup unit when the vehicle stopped.”

The department added, “Officers activated their emergency equipment and conducted a felony traffic stop when the suspect accelerated the vehicle directly at the officer as it struck the police vehicle. The officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect in the left shoulder.” The incident occurred near 9014 Pheasant Trace Court, police said.

Riggs said the stolen vehicle was discovered through a “Flock hit” and it was then spotted by the two officers who were on patrol. Riggs said, Flock cameras are “license plate reader cameras for stolen vehicles, any other type of offenses that may be out there … if you’re looking for a vehicle with wanted information. We have several in the city and there was one there at 290 and Jones.” The camera system is made by Flock Safety.

According to its website, “Flock Safety technology integrates with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), to provide alerts to dispatch and patrol officers on vehicle license plates associated with outstanding warrants, missing persons, and stolen vehicles.” The cameras and system provide information to officers including vehicle make, type and color, the license plate information and unique features.

The Officer Has Been Put on Administrative Leave, Per Department Policy, Lieutenant Heath Hawley Says









According to a press release from Jersey Village Police Lieutenant Heath Hawley, “The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Jersey Village Police Department Internal Affairs. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy.”

The conditions of the officer and the suspect were not immediately available on January 6. According to Hawley, the suspect was taken to Memorial Herman Medical Center Downtown and was in stable condition. Hawley said, “The officer was transported by EMS with cuts to his hands and injured leg.”

It was not immediately clear what charges the suspect who was shot and the other person who was in the vehicle could be facing. Their names have not been made public. Heavy on Houston will provide updates as more information is made available.

“Right now officers are down there with them at the hospital and there will be an arrest,” Riggs said at the scene after the shooting. He said the vehicle was stolen on January 5 out of Harris County.