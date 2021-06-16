Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Italy and Switzerland clash in a Euro 2020 Group A showdown Wednesday in Rome.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Italy vs Switzerland and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Italy vs Switzerland Preview

The Azzurri kicked things off with a 3-0 win over Turkey in their first game of the tournament. Turkey defender Merih Demiral accidentally knocked one into his own goal to kick things off, while Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne each scored for the Italian side.

Italy’s gaffer, Roberto Mancini, was pleased with his squad’s strong start in the tournament. “It was important to start well and it’s satisfying for us, for the crowd and for all Italians,” Mancini said after the match. “It was a wonderful evening and I hope there will be many more.”

Italy has not lost in its last 28 matches, making it one of the primary teams to beat in this tourney. “We played a great match and we didn’t permit Turkey to play, and they are not a weak side,” Mancini added. “Games are not won by chance. We’ve improved a lot but we can still improve more.”

The Swiss are coming off a 1-1 draw against Wales on Saturday. Breel Embolo scored on a header to give Switzerland its lone goal of the game. Considering they had 18 shots on goal, which was double what Wales had, the tie was a frustrating result for Switzerland.

“Over 75 minutes we did everything to get the victory but we weren’t clinical enough,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said after the tie against Wales. “We didn’t take advantage of the chances we created. This is the European Championship. There are no teams that can be seen as an underdog. You have to show your qualities on the pitch and you have to deserve a victory. We aren’t happy about this draw obviously, but we take this one point and try to win more in our next matches.”

“We aren’t going to stray too far away from our footballing philosophy, our style of play. We want to go out against Italy and play without fear. We don’t want to afford them too much space,” Petkovic added.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for each squad:

Predicted Italy Starting Lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Predicted Switzerland Starting Lineup: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Mario Gavranovic

