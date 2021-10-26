Jacob Bergquist: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacob Bergquist was identified by the coroner and police as the active shooter in the Boise, Idaho, mall shooting that left two people dead – including a security guard and mall customer – and five more wounded.

Although he was initially in critical condition, Bergquist, 27, whose Boise address was searched, has now died. Police described a chaotic scene in which the security guard and a Boise police officer confronted the suspect, and a gun battle between the officer and suspect erupted at the Boise Towne Square, a popular mall. One of the deceased victims was named as Jo Acker, the mall security guard and military veteran who was called a hero. The other deceased victim was named as Roberto Padilla Arguelles.

“Absolutely tragic that something like this happened in Boise Idaho with our population increase comes crime and it’s so very sad. I grew up here and was just at the mall with my kids last night ….this is absolutely horrific. I can tell you a lot more Idahoans will start packing now as they should to protect themselves and their families,” a woman wrote on the shopping center’s comment thread on Facebook.

A photo has not yet emerged of Jacob Bergquist; Heavy is actively working to confirm the identity of a Jacob Bergquist on social media and will update this story when one is verified. “The suspect died today at a local hospital,” Boise police confirmed on October 26, 2021.

The police chief, Ryan lee, released additional details in a press conference. The chief said they have been looking at “any social media evidence” to try to find “motivation,” saying the shooter was Jacob Bergquist. They are trying to understand why the shooting happened and why it happened at the mall.

#LATEST: The Ada County Coroner has identified the two victims killed in yesterday's shooting at Boise Mall. 26 yr old Joseph Acker & 49 yr old Roberto Arguelles. Coroner also said the shooter – Jacob Bergquist – has died. Officer that was shot was treated and released. — Misty Inglet (@Ingletonthenews) October 26, 2021

1. Jacob Bergquist Was Dressed in Black When He Showed Up at the Mall Heavily Armed

Ada County dispatch “began receiving calls about shots fired in the Boise Towne Square Mall on N. Milwaukee,” Boise police wrote in a news release.

“Callers indicated a white male adult, dressed in black, in possession of guns, had fired multiple shots inside of the building. Evidence indicates the suspect was contacted by a security officer on the first floor of the building near a department store on the west side of the building. The suspect shot the security officer who died at the scene. The suspect then fired multiple rounds inside the building, striking the glass escalator and a second victim who succumbed to his injures at the hospital. The suspect then continued through the mall, firing rounds into the floor resulting in injuries to two females. An additional male victim was taken in a private vehicle to a hospital and treated for injuries sustained during a fall while exiting the mall.”

The chief said the evidence taken from a search at a Fry Street location is still being processed.

According to police, around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, Boise Police officers “responded to a shots fired call at the mall on N. Milwaukee, with early reports that at least one person was shot. Minutes later, officers confronted an individual matching the description of the suspect outside of the mall. Gunfire was exchanged resulting in injury to both the suspect and an officer.”

Police continued, “The first officers arrived on scene and shortly after witnessed a suspect matching the description running from the area. Officers confronted the suspect behind a business on the 500 Block of N. Milwaukee. 1:54pm: Officers reported shots fired. The suspect was facing west toward Milwaukee. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least one responding officer. The 68-year-old woman who was injured in her vehicle was on Milwaukee.”

The investigation “into a shooting that occurred inside and outside the Boise Towne Square Mall this afternoon remains under investigation by the Boise Police Department with assistance from state, local, and federal partners,” the Boise Police Department wrote in a news release.

“An exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officer will be investigated separately by the Critical Incident Task Force led by the Meridian Police Department.”

Police noted, “There were three additional victims injured in the shooting. Two of them are identified as a 52-year-old female and a 23-year-old female. They were both injured while inside the store and are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim, a 68-year-old female was shot and injured while she was inside her vehicle. She too has non-life-threatening injuries.”

A woman wrote on Facebook, “I locked my store when I heard the shots and we stayed in our back room until we were evacuated by the police.”

On social media, people wrote that a security guard first approached the shooter, although the police have not confirmed that. “I believe the security officer approached the shooter just outside the entrance to Macy’s,” wrote one.

2. Video Showed the Panic at the Scene; the Suspect Had Multiple Firearms

The panic at the scene was captured on video. “A preliminary investigation shows the suspect was in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition on scene at the mall,” police wrote.

“18 spent shell casings were recovered from inside the building. A search warrant was executed at a residence on Fry Street today in Boise in relation to the investigation. There is also a multi-state effort underway to learn more about the suspect. We have been coordinating with our local, state and federal partners to investigate rumors and reports from social media and there is no evidence of additional planned attacks or ongoing threats to the public. All evidence indicates the suspect was acting alone.”

“Two people have been confirmed deceased as a result of their injuries,” police wrote in the news release.

“Five additional people were transported with injuries, including the suspect and a responding officer.”

According to police, the suspect acted alone. “Officers continued to respond to the scene and located multiple victims. Working in coordination with mall security protocols, officers worked to evacuate and clear the mall. The mall will remain closed as the investigation continues. At this time, we believe there was only a single shooter involved and there is no ongoing threat to the community at large,” they wrote.

3. Authorities Said They Weren’t Sure of Bergquist’s Motive

Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 25, 2021

The suspect is in critical condition,” police revealed. “The officer has been treated and released. No additional information will be released by the Boise Police Department about the other victims treated at the hospital.”

“We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it,” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in a news conference.

Idaho Governor Brad Little wrote on Twitter, “Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting.”

4. There Were Previous Disorderly Incidents at the Mall Involving Bergquist

Police statements on the Boise mall shootinghttps://t.co/6UQzgYhNTw pic.twitter.com/yG56DIjRHF — CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) October 26, 2021

The police chief said in a news conference that authorities “do not believe he had any employment history with the mall. Mall security had contacted him on past occasions; other incidents that had occurred at the mall.”

He said the past calls involved what the mall employees described as “disorderly conduct and trespass calls in nature for disruptive behavior.”

The police news release continued: ​“This was a traumatic experience for our community as a whole and our hearts go out to all the victims, witnesses, first responders, and those who have been impacted by today’s events,” said Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. “We recognize the community has many questions and concerns. The Boise Police Department will work to make sure we get information out to the community as quickly as possible in conjunction with our investigators and prosecutors.”

“With the closure of the Boise Towne Square Mall, any individuals who need to retrieve items left in the mall will be able to do so tomorrow. Further information about this will be shared on BPD’s Twitter and Facebook. The scene is secure at this time and no one will be allowed in tonight.”

5. The Mall’s Page Declared People ‘Heart Broken,’ Calling the Shooting a ‘Terrible Tragedy’

Results of that mall shooting in Boise yesterday. 2 dead and at least 5 injured, including the shooter and a cop. No known motive yet. Even in "safe" Boise…https://t.co/Qks6w7bzfB — Chris brown (@chrisbrown2075) October 26, 2021

Boise Towne Square wrote on Facebook, “We are heart broken and are working closely with the Boise Police Department as they investigate the circumstances that led to this terrible tragedy. We are grateful for their quick response and continued partnership. This is devastating for our entire community, and our thoughts are with the victims’ family and friends during this unimaginable time.”

The page added, “In observance and respect for our community our shopping center will be closed tomorrow. This is a developing investigation and we are directing all inquiries to the Boise Police Department.”

A woman wrote on the comment thread, “An extremely HUGE thank you to your staff members for doing their part in taking care of those involved. They did everything they could to help out and protect their customers. Everyone working in that area had better get the biggest bonus of their lives.”

