Jesse L. McFadden: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jesse L. McFadden was a registered sex offender on whose property seven bodies were found on May 1, 2023, in Henryetta, Oklahoma, according to a spokesman with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

“McFadden had a trial date in Muskogee County set for Monday on charges of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology and a child pornography complaint,” Tulsa World reported.

1. Jesse McFadden Resided on the Property Where the Bodies, Possibly Including 2 Missing Teens, Were Found

The bodies “were discovered on property where Jesse McFadden resided,” Sheriff Eddy Rice told Tulsa World.

“Everybody’s dead,” the sheriff told the news site, saying authorities believe missing teens Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer 16, are among the dead, although the medical examiner will make final confirmation.

The other deceased people were not named. However, news anchor Erin Christy wrote, “They were supposed to go swimming on a ranch in McAlester but never showed. No one has heard Ivy, Brittany, Tiffany, Tiffany’s two brothers, Jesse, or his wife, Holly. I spoke to Ivy’s mother who said Ivy’s life 360, a phone tracking service, was turned off.”

The teens “were reportedly staying with Jesse, Holly McFadden and her daughter Tiffany,” Fox 23 reported.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said in a news conference, “There were seven bodies found this afternoon” by a violent crimes task force. They were found on a property in Henryetta, OKlahoma. He could not confirm the ages or the condition of the bodies or the cause of death. He would also not confirm the weapon used.

“They were on the property, on the land,” said Davidson of where the bodies were found. He also could not comment on whether it was being investigated as a murder/suicide.

The Okmulgee County sheriff Eddy Rice, said in a news conference that he could not say how many were juveniles were deceased. “We believe there is no other threat to the community,” he said. He said the community had never seen anything “of this magnitude.”

“This one’s pretty bad,” he said, but he declined to give additional details.

2. Brittany Brewer & Ivy Webster Were Listed as Endangered Missing People Earlier in the Day

Earlier in the day on May 1, 2023, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol put out an endangered missing advisory for “at-risk missing person” for Ivy Webster, Brittany Brewer, and James L. McFadden.

That alert describes Webster as 14, Brewer as 16, and McFadden as 39 years old. According to that alert, Webster and Brewer were last seen on May 1, 2023, at 1:22 a.m. at an address in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Webster was last seen wearing black “Van’s” hoodie, blue jeans with large holes at the knees and black shoes. Brewer was last seen wearing a black bathing suit, blue shorts with flowers and white tennis shoes.

Both were possibly traveling in a white Chevy Avalanche with Jesse L. McFadden, the alert says.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “We are working on a missing 14 year old female Ivy Webster from the Rural Henryetta Area. She went with a friend on Saturday to the McAlester area and was supposed to return home by 5:00 p.m. last night and now contact can not be made with her. An investigation is underway but we need your help if you either know of her whereabouts or have seen her anytime recently. Please call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-756-4311 or if you want to remain anonymous you may call the TIP-LINE at 918-516-8332 or email at info.ocs@okmulgeecounty.gov.”

3. Jesse McFadden, Whose Occupation Was Listed as an ‘Independent Contractor,’ Was Convicted of First-Degree rape

According to the Oklahoma sex offender registry, McFadden was convicted of first-degree rape in Oklahoma previously

His address was given as Holly Road in Henryetta, Oklahoma, and his occupation was listed as an “independent contractor.”

He drove a 2007 white Chevrolet Avalanche, according to the sex offender registry.

4. Henryetta Public Schools Wrote, ‘Our Hearts Are Hurting’

Henryetta Public Schools wrote on its website, “At this time we are all grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students. Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days. We will have school, and this will be an extremely difficult day.”

The district continued: “We want to insure that all students have access to grief counseling & the support of faculty & friends. We will have mental health professionals & faith-based clergy on hand, but we understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home. Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

5. Jesse McFadden Texted a Previous Victim, ‘I Told You I Wouldn’t Go Back’

A woman who was the victim “in a soliciting case” involving Jesse McFadden says she received a text the night before the bodies were found, according to Fox 23.

“I did exactly what I promised I would do when I gout out I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you,” he wrote, according to Fox 23.

“Now it’s all gone,” he continued, the site reported. “I told you I wouldn’t go back. This is all on you for continuing this.”

He was “accused of sexting an underage girl in 2017” and was released from prison in 2020, Fox 23 reported.

“He’s a pedophile and people need to know, they need to find him, lock him up,” Justin Webster, Ivy’s dad, told Fox 23.

