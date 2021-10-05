Jessica Berg Wilson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Berg Wilson was a Seattle mother whose obituary says died from an averse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wilson’s obituary on Oregon Live says she died on September 7, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. She was 37 years old.

Wilson’s obituary says she “passed away unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021 from COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) surrounded by her loving family. Jessica was an exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions.”

According to Hematology.org, Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia – blood clotting – is a known possible side effect of COVID-19 vaccines, but it’s a rare one. “Incidence is extremely low. Risk of death and serious outcomes of COVID-19, including thrombosis, far outweigh risk of TTS possibly associated with highly efficacious vaccines,” a study published on the site’s website says.

The CDC reported that there were “7.98 million vaccine doses administered*and 15 confirmed TTS cases† as of April 21, 2021…TTS is a rare, but clinically serious and potentially life-threatening adverse event that has been observed in association with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.”

We are saddened to learn of the death of a King County resident from a rare blood clotting syndrome after receiving the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported only three other confirmed deaths nationally. — Public Health – Seattle & King County (@KCPubHealth) October 5, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Twitter Was Accused of Misleadingly ‘Fact-Checking’ Tweets About Wilson’s Obituary – Including From Her Uncle

Seattle, WA — Jessica Berg Wilson, an "exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions," passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated. 😥 RIP🕊️https://t.co/0gz98R1YW4 pic.twitter.com/pF10pk2nDr — Kelly Bee 🐝 (@ke11ybender) October 2, 2021

Twitter user Kelly Bee posted a tweet that shared Wilson’s obituary on Oregon Live. Her tweet read, “Seattle, WA — Jessica Berg Wilson, an ‘exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions,’ passed away from COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. She did not want to get vaccinated.”

Bee later tweeted, “Twitter has shadowbanned this obituary for being ‘misleading.’ It’s not. Please RT, so this BS backfires on them.”

After people did so, Bee wrote again, “Thank you everyone for sharing… it appears Twitter has removed the ‘misleading’ label.”

May the angels sing thee to thy rest! pic.twitter.com/vkknD4EBTC — TI (@tomivancie) October 3, 2021

Her uncle has tweeted that a video, which you can watch below from Wilson’s funeral, was also shadow banned. He wrote to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, “Thank you Senator! Im Jessica’s uncle and gave the eulogy yesterday at her funeral mass. My tweets are censored and labeled ‘misinformation’ causing us to suffer a second death.”

He added, “Twitter keeps removing my posts about the death of my niece. I gave the eulogy at her funeral yesterday in Seattle.”

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy was one of the people to respond on Twitter, writing, “This obituary is ‘misleading’ says Twitter. ‘For [on Twitter] we are not afraid to follow the truth wherever it may lead,’ unless of course it contradicts what Dr. Fauci or the enlightened government and tech overlords say you must do for your healthcare… #HealthcareFreedom.”

2. Wilson Was a Married Mother of Two Who Worked in Human Resource Management





Play



Excerpt #2 Funeral Mass for Jessica Wilson, Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 11AM copy copy (Excerpt) Conclusion of Uncle's Eulogy for Jessica Wilson, 10/02/21, St. Bridget Catholic Church, Seattle, WA. Jessica's grandfather's nickname for Jessica was St. Jessica. Please share – being censored and shadow-banned, 2021-10-04T18:34:04Z

According to Wilson’s obituary, she was “born Oct. 29, 1983 to Arthur and Gwen Berg in Portland, Ore. She attended Riverdale Grade School, graduated from Jesuit High School in 2002, and earned a B.A. from Oregon State University in 2007.”

The obit continues, “After college, she had a successful professional career in human resource management and devoted her free time to numerous volunteer causes. She met Tom, her loving husband, in 2009 and they wed in 2012, going on to have two daughters, Bridget (5) and Clara (3).”

The obit says that Wilson “fully embraced motherhood, sharing her passion for life with her daughters. Jessica’s motherly commitment was intense, with unwavering determination to nurture her children to be confident, humble, responsible, and to have concern and compassion for others with high morals built on Faith.”

3. Wilson’s Obituary Criticizes ‘Heavy-Handed Vaccine Mandates’

Wilson’s obituary dives into vaccine controversies.

“Jessica’s greatest passion was to be the best mother possible for Bridget and Clara. Nothing would stand in her way to be present in their lives. During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom,” it reads.

“She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away. Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education—which included being a Room Mom—was, once again, blocked by government mandate. Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed.”

The obituary insists, “It cost Jessica her life. It cost her children the loving embrace of their caring mother. And it cost her husband the sacred love of his devoted wife. It cost God’s Kingdom on earth a very special soul who was just making her love felt in the hearts of so many.”

4. Wilson Was a Devout Catholic With an ‘Altruistic Regard for Others,’ Says the Obituary

The obituary describes Wilson’s attributes.

“Along with being a superb mother, Jessica was a devoted and supportive wife and created a beautiful, serene home for her family to thrive in while establishing her family in the wonderful Laurelhurst and Assumption-St. Bridget communities of Seattle. Jessica and Tom were a remarkable team who prioritized family values and morals, and their Catholic Faith,” it says.

“She was known best for her grace, wisdom, wit, sense of humor, conscientiousness, her tireless work ethic, her pride in her family, and her loving nature. Throughout her life she loved to travel and made many trips to Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, the Oregon Coast and Black Butte Ranch yet she always valued who she was with more than where she was. In personality Jessica was elegant and composed. Drama in attitude was not her way.”

The obit continues, “She was a rock and guidepost, armed with natural problem-solving skills and intuitiveness for those who were fortunate to have her in their lives. During the inevitable crises in her life and of those she knew she would say “let’s figure it out” thereby giving confidence and direction in uncertain times. Loyal and protective, she was the best of all confidants while offering the lightness of her intrinsic humor.”

It describes her as having an “altruistic regard for others, she held a special concern for the welfare of mothers and children in need.”

5. Research Shows Thrombosis Is a Rare Side Effect

According to Hematology.org, “#To date, TTS appears far more likely following AstraZeneca/Johnson and Johnson adenoviral vaccines than Moderna/Pfizer mRNA vaccines.” However, it’s not clear which vaccine Wilson took.

The side effect has been studied. “The updated incidence as of the CDC review was two per million for the JJ vaccine, based on a total of 15 cases reported following 7.98 million doses administered. The most recent information from the United Kingdom suggests an incidence for the AstraZeneca vaccine of 20.3 per million doses in those aged 18 to 49 years compared to 10.9 per million doses in those aged 50 years and older,” the study says.

“COVID-19 has a substantial risk of serious outcomes including thrombosis and death. Based on current information, we strongly agree that the risks of COVID-19 disease far outweigh the risk of very rare side effects such as TTS associated with the highly efficacious SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.”

According to the CDC, “Thrombosis occurs when blood clots block blood vessels. Thromboses can be venous or arterial. Complications include heart attack, stroke, infarctions. Causes and risk factors include: Trauma, immobility, inherited disorders (genetic), autoimmune disease, obesity, hormone therapy or birth control pills, pregnancy, smoking, cancer, older age, etc.”

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport