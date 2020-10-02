Joe Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 & Will Still Travel to Michigan for Campaign Event

Former vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus after news broke Thursday night of President Donald Trump’s positive results.

Biden’s confirmed his results on Twitter Friday morning, stating:

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Both Biden and Trump attended the first 2020 presidential debate, moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace in Cleveland, earlier this week on Tuesday. The two candidates were on opposite sides of the stage on their own podiums, but CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta warned that indoor spaces are much more likely to spread infection.

“If you are indoors, you could think of the virus like smoke,” Gupta said.

On October 1, the president announced on Twitter that he and Melania would be quarantining together following their positive tests results.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

Biden Will Resume his Travel Plans to Michigan on Friday for a Campaign Event

Following Trump’s diagnosis, questions loomed over whether Biden would be able to attend his scheduled visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 2.

NBC News confirmed on Twitter that Biden will now move forward with his travel plans.

The former VP is planning to discuss his “Build Back Better” economic plan in Kent County, “an area that Trump won in 2016,” Fox News said.

A Doctor Expressed a ‘Deep Concern’ Over Biden’s Chances of Contracting the Virus After the Debate

NBC News medical contributor Vin Gupta expressed on TODAY a “deep concern” over Biden’s chances of contracting the virus following the debate.

“What we know now with COVID-19, what we didn’t know a few months ago, is that frankly 6 feet may not be enough, especially in an indoor environment that is not well ventilated,” Gupta told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Friday, echoing CNN’s sentiments.

“You can’t really ventilate any indoor environment very well, and there was air conditioning, there was some degree of air flow happening, so no one is protected and everybody has to assume that they need to quarantine, that they need to quarantine for the full 14 days.”

ABC News added that Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris test weekly for the coronavirus, citing the campaign, “but the 77-year-old would be considered high risk if he gets the virus given his age, increasing concerns about the risk of infection.”

Biden Extended Well Wishes to Trump & FLOTUS on Twitter

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Following Trump’s rest results, Biden took to twitter to give his best to POTUS and the first lady.

The former VP said he and his wife Jill will continue to pray for the Trumps, writing: “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

The president’s diagnosis came quickly after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive. The two were onboard Air Force One together on Tuesday with several other White House aides heading to the debate, as well as a Minnesota trip the following day for a rally, according to The Hill.

