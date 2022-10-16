Julie Blanchard, Herschel Walker’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julie Blanchard is the second and current wife of U.S Senate candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker.

Herschel Walker, a Republican and former football star, is locked in a heated battle for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. He has been with Julie Blanchard for more than a decade, although they only recently married.

Walker was married once before to Cindy Deangelis Grossman, who has accused him of domestic violence and is the mother of his son, Christian, 23.

Here’s what you need to know about Herschel Walker’s wife:

1. Walker Married Blanchard in 2021 After Dating Her for Years

Walker dated Julie Blanchard for a decade before putting a ring on it. According to the Sun, they were dating for over a decade before marrying in 2021.

Blanchard keeps a private life and off of social media.

The couple does not have any children of their own. She was described as Walker’s fiancee way back in 2011 in an article in Playboy Magazine, which wrote, “As Herschel Walker and Julie Blanchard, his fiancée, jog through his Dallas neighborhood, Texas-size manifestations of ostentatious wealth loom everywhere.”

2. Blanchard Was Cleared of Voting Illegally in Georgia

Herschel Walker and wife Julie Blanchard at a rodeo. pic.twitter.com/FyqWgmmGXg — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 30, 2022

Blanchard was investigated but cleared of a voting allegation involving residency, according to 11 Alive.

She spends time in Texas but voted in George by absentee ballot, the television station reported.

According to 11Alive, “officials said Blanchard has a Georgia driver’s license, owns property in Atlanta, has a business in Georgia, and pays state income taxes.”

3. Blanchard Texted the Woman Who Is Accusing Walker of Paying for Her Abortion

Blanchard featured into the abortion controversy swirling around Herschel Walker with claims she texted the woman who is accusing Walker of paying for her abortion, claims Walker denies.

The woman is the mother of one of Walker’s four children.

According to Daily Beast, Blanchard texted the woman that she was “incredibly sad,” because she “continually tried to bridge a better relationship” between Walker and the woman.

She added that Walker “prayed every day” for the mom and her son and was sad that he didn’t get a response although he wanted to “be more than financial support.”

“Are you kidding me?” the mother responded.

4. Blanchard Frequently Appears on the Campaign Trail With Walker

Blanchard has emerged more into the public eye now that Walker is running as a Republican for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

His campaign Facebook page is filled with photos of her appearing on the campaign trail at his side.

“Love this picture! I loved meeting you and your beautiful wife!” a supporter wrote on one Facebook picture showing the couple.

5. Walker’s First Wife Accused Him of Domestic Violence

Play

Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife Speaks On Their Abusive Marriage The Republican accountability project released that vicious attack ad on Herschel Walker. Jayar Jackson and Wosny Lambre break it down on The Watchlist. Watch LIVE weekdays at noon ET. youtube.com/watchlisttyt/live Read more HERE: mediaite.com/election-2022/he-was-gonna-blow-my-brains-out-herschel-walkers-ex-wife-accuses-him-of-threatening-her-at-gunpoint-in-jawdropping-campaign-ad/ "The anti-Trump group The Republican Accountability Project ran an ad on Monday showing Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s ex-wife accusing… 2022-08-10T01:30:14Z

Walker’s first marriage was marred by domestic abuse allegations.

Grossman told ABC News in 2008 that Walker “got a gun, and he put it to my temple,” Grossman told Woodruff in 2008.

“Put the gun right to your temple,” ABC’s Bob Woodruff replied, “and what did he say?”

“I’m gonna blow your effin’ brains out,” Grossman said, according to ABC News.

At the time, Walker told ABC that he could not remember the incident, saying that he “probably did it.”

The Associated Press reported that it had reviewed documents that “detail accusations that Walker repeatedly threatened his ex-wife’s life,” and added that he has described struggling with mental health issues over the years.

In December 2005, Cindy Grossman “secured a protective order against him, alleging violent and controlling behavior,” reported the AP. According to AP, Walker was upset that Grossman had started dating other men.

“Grossman told the court she got calls during that period from her sister and father, both of whom had been contacted by Walker. He told family members that he would kill her and her new boyfriend,” AP reported.

According to AP, Walker has said he suffered from “Dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder.”

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” Christian Walker said in a tweet. “I’m done.”

On October 4, 2022, Christian posted a video to Twitter with the caption, “I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity.”

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?