Karl-Anthony Towns Viewed as Possible Target for the Heat

The Ringer’s Zach Kram believes the Miami Heat will pull off a blockbuster trade that would land them a superstar-level player this offseason while mentioning Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns as a possible trade target for the team.

“Contrary to their reputation, the Miami Heat haven’t brought on a new star in five years,” Kram stated in an article titled “2024 NBA Playoff Predictions: Finals Picks, Upsets, and Summer Blockbusters” published on April 22. They’ve added good players since signing and trading for Butler in 2019—post-prime Kyle Lowry, post-prime P.J. Tucker, Terry Rozier—but no stars.

“That will change this summer, once the Butler-less Heat are eliminated early and Pat Riley decides to bolster a roster that has struggled through two regular seasons—and thus earned a much more challenging playoff path—in a row,” Kram added.

The Heat are widely expected to make a significant move this offseason following an early playoff exit at the hands of their Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Kram stated the Timberwolves would most likely unload several salaries on their payroll as they try to avoid paying a massive luxury tax bill under the new collective bargaining agreement.

The NBA writer pointed out that the Wolves’ dire financial situation may open the door for the Heat and other potential trade suitors to check on the availability of their star big man.

“Maybe they’ll deal with the potentially cash-strapped Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, who can give the Heat a scorer and spacer while partnering with another elite big man defender, as in his current successful partnership with Rudy Gobert. (Though former teammate Butler might not want to play with KAT again.),” Kram wrote in the article.

Timberwolves’ Financial Situation Makes Karl-Anthony Towns the Odd Man Out

According to Spotrac, Towns will earn $49.5 million next season after signing a 4-year, $221 million contract with the Timberwolves in the summer of 2023.

Anthony Edwards’ rookie-scale extension worth $204.4 million over five years will also start to kick in next season, leaving the Timberwolves with a major decision to make whether to retain the core of Edwards and Towns or make a trade for salary cap relief.

An anonymous Eastern Conference GM told the Ringer’s Howard Beck that he expects the Wolves to break up their core and trade Towns elsewhere.

“I think it happens this summer [Karl-Anthony Towns trade],” the Eastern Conference GM predicted in Beck’s article published on February 14.

Reggie Miller Thinks Towns is the Key Factor to Force Game 7

TNT analyst and basketball hall of famer Reggie Miller believes the Timberwolves’ season will rest on the broad shoulder of Towns as they try to fend off elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in Game 6.

“For Minnesota – Karl Anthony Towns has to play at an elite level. I think he’s forcing things. Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show on May 14. “But I give Denver a lot of credit because they’re playing him with smaller defenders, and they are baiting him to play bully-ball down low and it’s just not working. If he continues to shoot how he’s been shooting, this series will be over in the next two games. So he’s gotta find a way to be efficient… has to be much better.”

Towns put up dominant numbers in the series’ first two games, averaging 23.5 points on 64.1 FG% and 55% 3PT%. However, the Wolves big man production significantly dropped in Games 3 and 4, posting 13.5 points on 42.5 FG% and 52.0 3PT%.

Towns put up better numbers in Game 5 with 23 points on 53 FG% but he exited the court limping with 1:23 left in the first quarter. He checked back into the game and finished the game. According to CBS Sports, Towns re-aggravated his left knee which was surgically repaired last March.