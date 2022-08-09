Kiely Rodni Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kiely Rodni is a California teenager who has been missing since August 6, 2022.

Rodni’s family has created a website about her disappearance. They are using the hashtag #FindKiely.

“KIELY RODNI / NIEMAN was last seen at a party in Truckee (Prosser), California on August 6, 2022, 12:30-1AM. Family and authorities are requesting any information regarding her whereabouts,” the website says.

“We are treating her disappearance as an abduction right now because we have not been able to locate her vehicle,” sheriff’s spokesperson Angela Musallam told CNN.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rodni Was Last Seen at a Party of 100 Juveniles & Yound Adults Near the Prosser Family Campground, Officials Say

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department,

“We need your help in locating missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

“Kiely was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at the party on August 6th, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Kiely’s vehicle is also missing from the party — a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate: ‘8YUR127.’ Kiely’s phone has been out of service since the party. ”

The department added, “Kiely is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7”, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.”

2. The Family Released Details About Rodni’s Car & Urged People to Write #FindKiely on the Back Window of Their Cars

The family’s website gives details about Rodni’s car. “Her car has not been located,” it says. The vehicle is a 2013 Hondo CRV with a California license plate, number 8YUR127. The VIN number is 2HKRM4H35DH689544.

The website described Rodni as 16 years old with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has piercings and a “17” tattoo on her ribs. She was last seen wearing “green dickies” and a “black tank top.”

“PLEASE continue your social media shares with: #findkiely, findkiely.com,” the website says. “Write #findkiely & findkiely.com on the back window of your car.”

The website said on August 9, 2022, “THERE ARE NO NEW LEADS. PLEASE SEE BELOW NEED FOR PHOTOS/VIDEOS FROM THE PARTY. SHARE EVERYWHERE!!

3. Extensive Searches Are Being Conducted for Rodni

According to the family’s website, “Search and Rescue will conduct another search August 9, 2022.”

The website continues, “Police in California and Nevada are involved. Attendees at the party were from all over; Tahoe, Truckee, Reno, Sparks, Auburn…”

It says, “If you are a parent of a child that attended this party or attended yourself, please look at yours or your child’s photos/videos/social media for any images of Kiely potential persons of interest in the background. Someone out of place, someone no one really knows.”

They added, “We are still piecing together a useable timeline; who she may have been with, when she may have left. ANONYMOUS TIP LINE (530) 581-6320. If you have access to cameras that could have footage from the night of August 5-6, 2022 in the Tahoe/Truckee/Reno traffic corridor or surrounding neighborhoods/areas please check the footage for ANY LEAD.”​

4. A GoFundMe Account Has Raised More Than $26,000 for a Reward to Get Rodni Back Home

A GoFundMe page was launched to create an award fund to get Rodni back home. It has raised more than $26,000.

“With the consent of Kiely’s parents, I am starting this gofundme to help increase the reward for her return,” the page reads.

“We hope this will encourage more people to come forward with any information that can help bring this sweet girl home. Right now, the reward is $5,000. Let’s get that number higher and bring her home. Please consider donating!”

5. One Television Station Questioned Why an Amber Alert Was Not Issued for Rodni

KCRA-TV wrote a story questioning why an Amber Alert was not issued for Rodni.

Authorities told the television station that, although they are treating it as an abduction, they don’t have evidence that an abduction actually took place.

They told KCRA an Amber Alert requires the following to be met:

Confirmation that an abduction had occurred

The victim is 17 or younger OR has a proven mental or physical disability

The victim is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury

Information is available that, if given to the public, could help the recovery

The first criterion has not been proven.