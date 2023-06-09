Las Vegas UFO Video & 911 Call: Family Reports Alien Crash

A Las Vegas UFO video and 911 call released by police in Nevada have gone viral after a family reported an alien crash in their backyard.

According to 8NewsNow, which obtained the body camera video from police, a Las Vegas family told authorities that something had crashed in their backyard on April 30, 2023, and they believed they saw aliens. “Several people saw it,” the television station reported.

“A circular imprint in the dirt” is visible in their backgyard, 8NewsNow reported.

The report comes shortly after David Charles Grusch, a U.S. Air Force veteran, intelligence official and UFO whistleblower, accused the government of possessing “intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin,” according to The Debrief.

A Police Body Cam Video Captured the Light Falling & Police Then Spoke With the Family

A police body cam video captured a green or blue ball falling to the ground, and the family made the 911 call a short time later, according to The New York Post.

Officers were sent to speak with the family. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard,” an officer says in the body cam video.

Officers then spoke with the family members who made the 911 call.

“What did you see?” an officer asks in the body cam video.

“It was like a big creature,” one witness said.

BREAKING: Police bodycam records UFO crash landing in Las Vegas Residents call police saying a couple “not human” 8-10ft beings with big eyes in their backyard Black SUVs reported in area that possibly took aircraft away & all video of backyard blacked out Watch for yourself pic.twitter.com/0aPMVl7jV0 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 8, 2023

“A big creature?” the officer asked.

“Yea, more than 10 feet tall,” the witness said.

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” the officer said. “So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard?”

“They see like something with light,” a family member says. Police then investigated in the backyard, but that part of the video wasn’t released.

An officer asked another person in a car, “This might sound like a really dumb question, but did you guys see anything fall out of the sky? I would normally discount it as nothing; however, seeing as one of my partners said they saw it too, the only reason I’m investigating it further.”

8NewsNow said it remained undetermined what fell into the backyard and the creatures were gone.

A 911 Caller Told a Dispatcher, ‘They Look Like Aliens to Us. Big Eyes’

Here is the conversation between the 911 caller and a police dispatcher, per a video posted by ABC7 Chicago.

“Me, my dad and my brother were working on a truck in our backyard. and we have a big lot outside . . . We just see in the corner of our eye something falls down from the sky, and it was with lights. And when it hit down, it was like a big impact, and we felt it,” the 911 caller said.

“We felt like an energy. And then we hear like a lot of footsteps near us. And then we have a big equipment. We see there’s like an 8 foot person beside it and another one inside it, and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us,” the caller said.

Dispatcher: “OK, where is this on your property?”

Caller: “In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we’re terrified.”

Dispatcher: “So, there’s two people or there’s two subjects in your backyard?”

Caller: “Correct and they’re very large. They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re not human. They’re 100% not human.”

Dispatcher: “OK.”

A Las Vegas police communication center report obtained by 8NewsNow says, “PR SAW SOMETHING FALL FROM THE SKY AND HEARING SUBJS IN THE BACKYARD – SUBJS ARE 8-9’ TALL AND LARGE SHINT EYES – PR ADV’D ARE NOT HUMAN.”

The American Meteor Society Tracked 21 Witnesses Who Reported Seeing a ‘Fireball’ Over Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah

The American Meteor Society tracked multiple witness accounts over several states. “We received 21 reports about a fireball seen over AZ, CA, NV and UT on Monday, May 1st 2023 around 06:48 UT,” the Society reports.

The Society included a video by a witness named Brittnee with the reports. A witness in Salt Lake City, Utah, said, according to the Society, “This was extremely bright and seen in the direction of SLC Airport landing flight path, from the 10th floor of my condo. My first thought was that it was a crashing plane because it was low on the horizon angling down. However, it disappeared before it ‘hit.'”

Another witness said, according to the Society, “lOoked like a large shooting star. predominantly green. did kind of “explode” before fading out. had a trail at first but not after.”

