Let’s Go Brandon Video: The Funniest Memes & Jokes

The “let’s go Brandon” chant has gone viral since a video interview in which an NBC journalist used the phrase, and, by now, most people using it realize that it’s a euphemism for an expletive-filled commentary about President Joe Biden.

You can watch videos relating to let’s go Brandon throughout this article, including the original video that provoked it all. It’s led to a slew of memes, GIFs, and jokes about “let’s go Brandon” on the Internet.

What does let’s go Brandon mean? First, you need to appreciate the history behind the meme. It all started when a reporter for NBC, Kelli Stavast, falsely thought NASCAR fans were chanting “let’s go Brandon” during her interview. They weren’t. They were chanting “f*** Joe Biden,” and now let’s go Brandon is a nicer way of saying that phrase.

Someone even fooled a Chicago airport employee into paging passenger “let’s go Brandon” over the intercom.

The phrase has also popped up on a billboard.

One Twitter trend is for people to tweet about something they don’t like and then add the phrase, “let’s go Brandon.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Were Chanting ‘F*** Joe Biden,’ Not ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

Why in the world would the NBC journalist mistakenly think people chanting “f*** Joe Biden” were chanting “let’s go Brandon”? The mistake is easier to understand when you consider that the journalist was interviewing a NASCAR racer by the name of Brandon Brown. Since the crowd was interrupting her interview, she thought the chant was for her interview subject. But it wasn’t. The audience members were making a political statement about their unhappiness with the former president.

Finally. I can share the sentiment without repeating the vulgarity. Thanks NBC lady. 😊

Now the mistake has stuck, and people are saying “let’s go Brandon” as a nicer, more socially acceptable way of saying “f*** Joe Biden.” But they mean “f*** Joe Biden” when they say it. They’re also making a commentary of sorts on what they perceive as liberal bias in the news.

The phrase has been making the rounds since the NBC interview with Brown on October 2, 2021.

Anti-Biden chanting erupts at NASCAR event Anti-Joe Biden chants have erupted at the NASCAR Talladega speedway event in Alabama while winner Brandon Brown was doing his post win interview. 2021-10-04T00:50:30Z

The video of the interview went immediately viral, and the memes followed. You can watch the video above. The term has been trending on Google for days.

“Thank you to all of our partners. Oh my god it’s just such an unbelievable moment,” Brown said in the interview.

“You can hear the chants from the crowd. Let’s go Brandon,” the anchor says in the video.

Brown later weighed in, tweeting, “To all the other Brandons out there, You’re welcome! Let’s go us.”

According to Fox News, NASCAR deleted the video when it became clear what the crowd was really chanting.

The phrase has since popped up throughout pop culture, especially at sporting events and a Trump rally.

The phrase “f*** Joe Biden” has been chanted by people in Michigan as the president’s motorcade passed and at a New York Jets NFL game.

According to Fox News, the chant has also surfaced at college football games in the fall of 2021. According to Yahoo.com, the “f*** Joe Biden” chant was also heard at an Arkansas-Ole Miss game and a Trump rally in Iowa.

