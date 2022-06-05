Metro Boomin Mother Dead: Husband Murders Leslie Joanne Wayne, Police Say

Leslie Joanne Wayne, the mother of rap producer Metro Boomin, is dead in a murder-suicide in Georgia.

According to TMZ, police say she was murdered by her husband, who is not the father of Metro Boomin. The name of the husband of Leslie Joanne Wayne was not released.

Metro Boomin is a big name in the world of rap. An article in Fader reported this of Metro Boomin, “These days, Metro is as famous as a rap producer gets. It’s an odd phenomenon that happens every once in awhile: suddenly, one person’s sound pervades and dominates music.”

Metro Boomin has made no secret of the fact he was very close to his mother. “My first and greatest blessing is Mom. Smart, Strong, Beautiful inside & out and Faith Filled. How could I not win! #blessingnamedleslie ❤️” he tweeted in 2017.

Wayne’s Husband Took His Own Life After Murdering Her

Prayers up for Metro Boomin 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 5, 2022

Producer Juicy J was among those offering prayers to Metro Boomin.

TMZ reported that the murder occurred on Friday, June 3, 2022. Wayne’s spouse then took his own life. It’s not clear where the murder-suicide happened or the details of it. However, the producer’s representative confirmed her death to TMZ.

A woman wrote on the Cardinal Ritter College Prep Family page on Facebook and alleged:

CRCP family, please wrap your arms around Leslie Joanne Wayne’s family (class of 88), mother of Producer Metro Boomin and sister Lisa Henderson, 86. 😢😢❤️❤️ St. Louis native Leslie Joanne Wayne was shot and killed by her husband in Atlanta, Georgia. According to authorities, they arrived at her residence to find her and her husband deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Atlanta PD later confirmed that it was a murder-suicide.

Heavy has contacted Atlanta police public affairs to confirm that information. The TMZ report did not give details or a specific location for the murder-suicide but said it occurred near Atlanta. Online records show that Wayne had a $1.2 million house in Tyrone, Georgia. That’s located 30 minutes from Atlanta. Heavy has also reached out to the Tyrone Police Department.

According to Fader, Metro Boomin’s real name is Leland Tyler Wayne. “My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I’d be able to do it. An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne,” he told Fader, which reported that the producer described his mother as a “warmhearted, protective woman, whose support and care knows no limits.”

Kulture Hub reported that his mother would drive him from St. Louis to Atlanta “while Metro was still in high school so he could collaborate with artists on the Atlanta scene.”

Metro Boomin Has Called His Mother His ‘Biggest Inspiration’

Happy Birthday Mom! My biggest inspiration!!

Enjoy your new phase!#LESLIETIME pic.twitter.com/mr12Jks9WG — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 30, 2019

Metro Boomin has written about his mother on social media. In 2020, he posted a Mother’s Day tribute to her on Twitter, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the 🌍 go round. This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️”

“Happy Birthday Mom! My biggest inspiration!! Enjoy your new phase! #LESLIETIME,” he wrote on Twitter in December 2019.

He told Fader that he was influenced by his mother’s music collection while growing up in St. Louis, Missouri.

“From his mother’s collection, he’d heard everything from MC Lyte and Ice Cube to Yo Yo Ma and Faith Hill,” the site reported. It added that he announced that he wanted to be a producer so his mother would “take him seriously.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the 🌍 go round. This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6RS7BqoQ7 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 10, 2020

He got a big break when “a recording engineer called Caveman” gave his music to OJ da Juiceman, who invited Metro to Atlanta, Fader reported.

“I came home from work, and he was waiting for me, ready for a business meeting,” Metro Boomin’s mother said in that article. “He had a green folder with information on all the people he wanted to work with. He’d printed it out from the internet, and he left me with the folder overnight so I could go through it. He was so prepared!”

