Michelle Swing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michelle Swing is a Los Angeles entertainment executive who has been linked to Nashville bomber Anthony Warner, according to numerous media reports.

Swing, a 29-year-old artist development director at AEG Presents, was gifted in the last year two Nashville houses on the same street from the 63-year-old Tennessee computer contract worker, according to a DailyMail.com exclusive. On December 25, Police say Warner detonated a parked RV in downtown Nashville, damaging 41 buildings and injuring three people, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in press conference. Police claimed Warner died in the explosion after human remains recovered at the blast zone were matched to his DNA, U.S. Attorney Donald Q. Cochran, Jr. announced on December 27.

Last month, reports obtained by The Daily Mail show that Warner gave Swing a $160,000 house via a quit claim in Antioch. The house, transferred to Swing on November 25, was the last house he had lived in, The New York Post added. Warner also gave Swing in January 2019 a different house under similar circumstances.

Swing did not disclose to the Daily Mail whether she knew Warner or had any family ties to the man. “I’ve been told to direct everything else to FBI,” the Los Angeles resident told the outlet.

However, The Sun reported Swing told investigators she last spoke to Warner a week before Thanksgiving and had never met him in person.

Police have not yet identified a motive behind the bombing and are continuing to investigate.

Here’s what you need to know about Michelle Swing:

1. Although Swing Told the Daily Mail She Was Unaware Warner Signed the Second Home Over to Her, The Sun Said She Received a Letter Last Month Notifying Her of the Transfer

According to the Daily Mail, Swing said she was unaware that Warner had signed the $160,000 Bakertown Road property over to her last month.

Swing’s signature does not appear on the November 25 transfer, it noted.

“In the state of Tennessee you can deed property to someone else without their consent or their signature or anything,” Swing told DailyMail.com

“I didn’t even buy the house he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.”

However, The Sun reported a November letter from Warner address to Swing, explaining that he had signed a house over to her.

He Warner said his basement was “not normal” and urged her to “take a look”.

“The attic has plywood and lighting, take a look,” the letter obtained by The Sun reads. “The basement is not normal, take a look. Woof woof Julio.”

He also shared in the letter that he “intended to travel on Christmas Eve to spend a few weeks in the woods with his dogs,” according to The Sun.

2. Warner Transferred a Second Home to Swing That Is Worth Roughly $249,000, According to the Daily Mail

There are now at least 4 addresses of interest: Anthony Warner transferred ownership of 115 Bakertown Road, Antioch, TN 37211 on Nov 2, 2020. Warner transferred 3724 Bakertown Road, Antioch, TN 3721 on Jan 31, 2019 to the same person. 3724 has covered vehicles and carport. pic.twitter.com/n8jYfwl7hi — President-Elect Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) December 27, 2020

The Daily Mail reported a second home that Warner transferred to Swing in January 2019 via a quitclaim deed. The outlet said the house is worth roughly $249,000.

First, the property belonged to Warner’s parents. It was quitclaimed to his brother, and then to Anthony Q. Warner, who quitclaimed it to Swing. See the second record here. In March 2019, Swing quitclaimed the property to a woman named Betty Lane. Lane is Warner’s mother. The mom sued Warner in a dispute over who should get the house, Daily Mail reports.

Neither woman has been accused of having any knowledge about or involvement in any wrongdoing related to the Nashville bombing.

3. Swing Hails From Tennessee and Studied Marketing & Business at the the University of Tennessee in Knoxville

What we know about Michelle Swing, the woman given homes by Anthony Quinn Warner https://t.co/lpcdwDNHfR via @nypost — RooseveltTerriers🌱 (@RooseveltTerri2) December 28, 2020

The International Business Times declared that Swing attended the College of Business Administration of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville between 2008 and 2012, citing her now-deleted LinkedIn. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business, the outlet added.

Prior to attending college, she graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School in 2008, the International Business Times said.

Swing has also lived in San Francisco, California, Champaign, Illinois, the outlet continued.

4. Swing Is an Artist Development Director at AEG Presents

According to a November 2018 press release from AEG Presents, Swing currently works at Director of Artist Development within the company’s Global Touring division.

Swing formerly worked as a StubHub senior executive, the release indicated. International Business Times added that she worked as StubHub’s partnership and business development manager in San Francisco from February 2016 to September 2018.

She also “worked as a business development and support specialist at Dataflow Enterprises Inc. in Knoxville and worked as a marketing coordinator at AC Entertainment in Knoxville for one year,” the outlet continued, citing her now-deleted LinkedIn page.

5. Police Believe Warner Once Had a Relationship With Swing’s Mother, the Sun Reported

This is Anthony Quinn Warner, from his DMV file TDOT pic.twitter.com/OOhBFac1ii — BluntForceTruth (@BluntForceTrut1) December 28, 2020

According to The Sun, Warner “is also believed by police to have once had a relationship with Swing’s mother.”

The outlet disclosed:

Swing is believed to have told investigators she has never met Warner but last spoke to him a week before Thanksgiving. She has also passed on the letter he sent to her to the FBI. The letter contains detailed information about the home he gifted her last month.

