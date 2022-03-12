Museum of Modern Art Stabbings in New York [PHOTOS]

Two women were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art, known as MoMA, in New York City on Saturday, March 12, 2022. You can see photos and videos from MoMA throughout this article from the scene.

The stabbings come amidst growing concern about rising crime in New York City, especially in public venues like the subway system. The motive for this attack is not yet clear.

“#moma just evacuated–lots of cops rushing in, but no alarms going off,” Lars Jacobson wrote on Twitter.

According to Buzzfeed, the women are employees of MoMA, and they are in stable condition at a hospital.

#MoMa evacuation today. News says stabbing…we got out as it was being evacuated… pic.twitter.com/AQoL9BxT4T — Scott Cowdrey (@scott_cowdrey) March 12, 2022

“We were evacuated at the MoMA, two people were stabbed,” a woman wrote on Twitter.

we were evacuated at the MoMa, two people were stabbed pic.twitter.com/vRAFOOoxMR — Natalie Palacios (@nattpalaci) March 12, 2022

The Stabbings Caused Chaos Inside the Museum

I’m in MoMA, and some accident was happened(I don’t know what was happened) All of guest was kicked out from museum. There is a lot of polices and ambulance. Be careful, everyone.#MoMA pic.twitter.com/jaGCmwMfp4 — Yuichi Shimada 🇺🇸メガネ屋🤓 (@kinaizm) March 12, 2022

According to the New York Post, the stabbings caused a “chaotic scene” as people rushed for the exits, but police sources told the newspaper the women’s injuries “were not life-threatening.”

The New York Post described the suspect as “a man wearing a black hoodie.” He was not yet identified.

Two People Were Stabbed Inside The MoMa In New York City: Both individuals were transported to the hospital and in stable condition, according to police. — View Entire Post › https://t.co/7zwXCkLFrW pic.twitter.com/f9WOQm3Mi7 — you-betterknow (@BetterknowYou) March 12, 2022

Videos also emerged showing people evacuating the museum. A woman wrote on Twitter, “#MOMA ready to head out when police storms in yelling to RUN not Walk… hopefully all safe.”

#MOMA ready to head out when police storms in yelling to RUN not Walk… hopefully all safe pic.twitter.com/KVvUw2fhIK — Ingrid Anastasiu (@AnastasiuRealty) March 12, 2022

One Twitter user posted photos from inside MoMA, writing, “I’m in MoMA, and some accident was happened (I don’t know what was happened). All of guest was kicked out from museum. There is a lot of polices and ambulance. Be careful, everyone.”

NBC New York reported that the stabbings occurred around 4 p.m. inside the museum. The television station also reported that the suspect “is known to police” but did not say for what.

People Expressed Shock at the Reports

One person on Twitter wrote, “Just got evacuated from the MoMa and saw at least two women carried out on stretchers. Shots heard on the 1st floor.”

Just got evacuated from the MOMA and saw at least two women carried out on stretchers. Shots heard on the 1st floor. pic.twitter.com/fyFU0G8cyz — weston (@westonpagano) March 12, 2022

The report of shots being fired has not been confirmed by authorities. Early reports in such fast-breaking situations are sometimes wrong.

Police were posted at the entrance of the museum.

Members of the NYPD gather at the entrance of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) after an alleged multiple stabbing incident, in New York. Photo by @andrewkellyfoto pic.twitter.com/wDTD7bigZd — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) March 12, 2022

A man wrote on Twitter, “MoMA – Only in New York can you get stabbed while checking out some modern art at the #MoMA! That’s exactly what happened today. Two people were stabbed at the museum. Not much art appreciation today… Whatever happened to #MetalDetectors?”

The museum’s about us page explains, “At The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1, we celebrate creativity, openness, tolerance, and generosity. We aim to be inclusive places— both onsite and online—where diverse cultural, artistic, social, and political positions are welcome. We’re committed to sharing the most thought-provoking modern and contemporary art, and hope you will join us in exploring the art, ideas, and issues of our time.”

MoMA is located at 11 West 53rd Street in Manhattan. It is one of New York City’s best-known cultural attractions.

The victims’ identities and the exact circumstances of the stabbings have not yet been released by authorities.

