WATCH: Mouse Eating Meat in Whole Foods TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a mouse eating meat in a Whole Foods store in New York City.

You can watch the video later in this article. The disgusting incident, which creeped out a lot of people on social media, occurred at the Whole Foods store in Manhattan at Columbus Circle.

According to ABC New York, the TikTok was filmed by Brittany Ellis, who was shopping in the Whole Foods’ store’s meat section with her mother.

Ellis is on TikTok under the name definebritt. “@wholefoodsofficials you doing bad guys not what I wanted to see today!!!!” she wrote in the caption of the mouse TikTok. “But why was there a whole mouse in Whole Foods!!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ellis Told New York Television That It Was a ‘Nice Little, Tiny Mouse’

@definebritt @wholefoodsofficials you doing bad guys not what I wanted to see today!!!! ♬ original sound – DefineBritt

You can see the mouse in the meat case, nibbling away.

Ellis told ABC 7, “Next thing I know a lady behind us is like, ‘Oh, that’s disgusting.’ So then that’s when I look closer and I just see a nice little, tiny mouse just chewing away like nothing, and I’m shocked.”

She told the television station she never thought the video would take off to the degree it did.

“I didn’t even think it was gonna hit like a million views,” she said to the television station. “I don’t even think it was gonna hit like 1,000 views. I thought that every day it’s first TikTok, like I’m not on TikTok that much. I just joined it, like I didn’t think it was going to do what it did.”

Whole Foods Declared, ‘We Take This Situation Very Seriously’

TikTok Video Shows Mouse Eating Meat in NYC Whole Foods Deli Case | NBC New York: The video has gone viral, with more than two million people having watched a mouse takes bites out of a pricey slab of veal in the… https://t.co/1l7mQAtpj3 #worldnews #lastminiteupdates #news pic.twitter.com/mjV1tj7Dx5 — @easyworldnews (@EasyWorldNews) May 30, 2021

Whole Foods released a statement declaring that it took the incident seriously.

“We take this situation very seriously. We immediately removed and disposed of all products in the case, performed a deep cleaning, and brought in a third party service for a thorough inspection. The store diligently followed our detailed protocol in response and continues to work closely with our food safety team,” the chain told ABC 7.

TikTok and Twitter users were completely horrified all the same. “Imagine ordering chicken from here, eating it, then seeing this on tv. I’m stressed,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “Me watching a video of a mouse eating raw meat in the columbus circle whole foods deli case: man I miss New York,” wrote another.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Mice and Rats are just about in Everything in Manhattan… Lol So much 4 paying extra 4 good quality huh???” Wrote another, “not a mouse eating the raw meat in whole foods wtf.” Another person added, “I’m sooo glad I gave up meat years ago. Video shows mouse eating meat at Columbus Circle Whole Foods.”

More than 2 million people have viewed the video. “It made my skin crawl, I’m a big germaphobe,” Ellis said, according to 10Philadelphia. “My mom didn’t believe me at first, she had to get close and she was like, oh my God you’re right.”

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls