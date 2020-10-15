Police Charge Man Accused of Executing a 6-Year-Old Boy & 2 Adults

A man from West Bloomfield, Michigan, named Nicholas Raad Bahri is being accused of killing a 6-year-old boy, his father and his father’s girlfriend in an execution-style murder, according to the Warren Weekly.

At a press conference, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the murders were committed over a drug dispute. “This was all over drugs and money,” he said.

People magazine reported that Bahri is being held without bond.

Police Are Accusing Bahri of Setting the Body of the 6-Year-Old’s Father on Fire in His Car

According to the Weekly Warren, police first found 31-year-old Tukoyo Moore, who had been fatally shot and was burning inside his rented Kia Sorrento, at 2 a.m. on October 1. Tracing the car to his address at Otis Avenue, police found Moore’s son and girlfriend.

People magazine reported that 6-year-old Tai’raz Moore and 28-year-old Isis Rimson were found in the basement of that home with shotgun blasts to the head. People magazine also reported that video surveillance put Bahri at the home on Otis Avenue.

During the press conference, police were unwilling to say in which order the three were killed. However, the Warren Weekly reported that an investigation of the car found that it left the address on Otis Avenue, returned before 10 p.m. and left again “at high speed about an hour and a half later.”

The paper reported that Bahri was captured on surveillance video buying a gas can and filling it near Eight Mile Road. People magazine reported that Bahri conducted Google searches for news stories about burning vehicles in the hours after the murders, according to police.

Dwyer did not go into detail about the motive of the murders, although during the press conference, he said that the murders were “all about drugs” and he also confirmed, “in this particular case, the subject and the victim knew each other.” During a search of the home, police found “drugs, weapons and a large amount of cash that was hidden,” according to the Weekly Warren.

Dwyer told reporters that the executions were following a pattern of significantly higher violent crimes and that in nearly all of his homicide cases, the victims and suspects knew one another.

Bahri Is Being Held in Jail Without Bond

Dwyer held a press conference along with Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Cloud and representatives of the Detroit Police Department to announce Bahri’s arrest and highlight the partnerships that helped lead to it. Dwyer said that Bahri’s arrest was the culmination of a collaboration between Detroit and Warren police, as well as the technology used to track Bahri’s whereabouts.

Dwyer also confirmed reports that came out at Bahri’s arraignment, during which prosecutors accused Bahri of searching Google for expensive watches he could buy in the hours after the murder. Dwyer called Bahri a “barbarian” and “childkiller,” and said of the 6-year-old’s murder, “It is truly evil, unthinkable and shows no regard for life.” He also said the following

Only monsters or godless creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old baby. Now, it is intolerable, even in the criminal world, that they would take a baby and execute that baby. So justice is served and will be served … He’s a person that, in my opinion — and many in law enforcement and the families and citizens — he deserves capital punishment, the death penalty, because of the type of person he is. You’re not going to rehabilitate (him). And I’ll leave it at that.

Dwyer said that he had spoken to Matthew Schneider, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, about potentially charging Bahri with federal capital murder charges. Cloud, during the press conference, said that Bahri was facing a 15-count warrant, which included three counts of first-degree felony murder, a third-degree arson charge and one count of mutilation and dismemberment of a dead body.

The Weekly Warren reported that when he went before Chief Judge John Chmura, Bahri requested a court-appointed lawyer. Bahri was denied bail and will be held in Macomb County Jail until his next appearance, scheduled for October 22.

