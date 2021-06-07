Nuggets vs Suns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns look to stay hot as they host the MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday for Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinal matchup on Saturday.

Game 1 (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ABC, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Nuggets vs Suns series online:

Nuggets vs Suns Game 1 Preview

The Phoenix Suns looked to be on the ropes down 2-1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers but won three straight games to send the defending champions home packing.

“That was a lot to enjoy, but by the time I got on the plane, I was already watching Denver and getting ready for the next series,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It’s not a lot of time to sit around and reflect on stuff. That’s for the offseason and we hope that’s a ways away.”

The Suns have been monitoring the shoulder of veteran guard Chris Paul, who was banged up in Game 1 against the Lakers. He averaged just a shade over 9 points in the series, down from the 17.2 he put up in the regular season.

“He’s giving them that calmness on the floor,” Jokic said of Paul. “It’s basically one more coach on the floor so that helps them a lot. They’re kind of young and to have someone like that as well as Jae Crowder, who is really a fighter there, when you have two veterans and one of them is really smart and one of them is really tough, it’s really good and sets the tone for everybody else.”

Devin Booker stepped up for the Suns with Paul ailing, scoring nearly 30 points per game. He also grabbed 6.2 rebounds and doled out 5.0 assists.

“We’re going to have our hands full,” Denver coach Mike Malone. “They’re top six in offensive and defensive efficiency. They’re top seven in every freaking field goal percentage category. At the rim, midrange, 3-point, foul line. So they do a great job and it’s all orchestrated by a Hall of Famer in Chris Paul and a guy that’s an all-NBA talent in Devin Booker.”

Just as the Nuggets are wary of the Suns’ weapons, Phoenix knows Denver has a variety of options outside of Jokic and Michael Porter Jr.

“(Aaron) Gordon, (Austin) Rivers, (Facundo) Campazzo, Monte Morris, Markus Howard, you can keep naming them,” Bridges said. “JaMychal Green, Paul Millsap, everybody. They do their part and they all come in aggressive, confident and play hard. We just got to come in and lock in. Can’t take those guys lightly because they might not put up the numbers that Jokic and Porter are putting up.”

The Suns are 4.5-point favorites for the series-opening matchup.

